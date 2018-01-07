What to buy from the sales

As a seasoned sale veteran, I’ve learnt a lot about what to do and more importantly not to do when faced with the kind of discounts that make saying No particularly challenging. Of course, not all sales are born equal and neither are all wares. Here’s a shortlist of things you should be investing in at slashed prices.

A classic winter coat – Despite the fact that many Maltese people may feel it’s a little late in the day to invest in a winter coat, the truth is that there is actually no better time than this. Stay away from gimmicky trends when it comes to winter coats unless you really, really fall in love with something. You need to think of a coat as a long-term investment, which means that technically it doesn’t matter whether you bought it in these sales or three or four years ago. Also, the fact that you’re buying something in the midst of winter means that you can try it on top of your winter clothes as opposed to trying things on when you’re wearing a T-shirt; this means that you’ll have a better chance of choosing the right size. I always suggest that people opt for a camel-coloured coat: it’s ultra-chic and matches most colour palettes, whereas black can look a bit harsh and, well, predictable.

Something which absolutely never goes out of style is the little black dress. However, the quest for the right one is not without its hardships

Anything cashmere – Cashmere is notoriously expensive; however, the sales give you the opportunity to buy this wonderful weave for a fraction of its original price. Whether you’re after cashmere socks, which are guaranteed to keep you as snug as a bug in a rug while catching up on watching your favourite television programmes or soft as soft can be jumpers which are guaranteed to brighten up the gloomiest of winter’s days, there’s no fabric more luxurious. That said, cashmere is one of those fabrics that needs a bit more care than others which means that flinging it into the washing machine will shorten its lifespan considerably and make it pile a lot faster. It’s one of those horrible ironies in life that the more you pay for something, the more you have to treat it with kid gloves.

A little black dress – Something which absolutely never goes out of style is the little black dress, however, the quest for the right one is not without its hardships. The main problem with finding the perfect black dress is that black dresses are not always readily available, especially in summer. This means that the January sales are unequivocally the best places to find a black dress because the Christmas rush would be over and you can concentrate on finding something which will look great on you without dealing with the pressure of buying something quickly to wear to a Christmas party and then never look at again. Your little black dress should be able to inspire confidence in you and should make you feel like a million bucks.

Happy hunting!