Announcements - January 7, 2018

TANTI LOMBARDO. On December 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, to Maria née Lombardo and Anton Tanti, God’s precious gift of a son – JACOB, a most welcome brother to Luke. Praise be to God and Our Lady of Mount Carmel. Special thanks to midwife Michelle Azzopardi and all the staff at Obstetrics 3.

Obituaries

BONNICI. On January 5, MARISA née Xuereb, aged 56, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Renzo, her children Erika and husband Jeremy, John, Julia and boyfriend Ian, her grandchildren Sophie and Hollie, her mother Teresa, her brothers Giovanni, Andrew, Charles and their wives Sylvana, Sandra and Alison, her in-laws Carmel and Julie Bonnici, Yvonne and John Schembri, nieces and nephews David and Viki, Mireille and Viktor, Angela and Antoine, Daniel, Mireille and Anthony, Shirley and Alain, Steve, Amy, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, January 8 at 1.15pm. Mass præsente cada­vere will be said at 2pm at Mary Immaculate, Mother of the Church, Tal-Ibraġ. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BUSUTTIL. On January 5, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, CARMELA née Nelly, aged 89, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Twanny and his wife Doris, her sister Josephine Galea, her sister-in-law Marie Louise widow of her brother Paul, her nephew Costantino, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence tomorrow, Monday, January 8, at 8.45am for Sacre Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family wish to thank the Mother Teresa Ward 2 staff at St Vincent de Paul Residence for their care and dedication.

VELLA. On January 5, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, EDWIN (Veller), aged 81, passed peacefully away, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Jeanette, his children Lucianne and her husband Paul, Edwin and his wife Marlene, and Janet, his grandchildren and great-granddaughter. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence tomorrow, Monday, January 8, at 1.15pm for St Paul’s Shipwreck church, Valletta, where Mass will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest. The family would like to sincerely thank staff at JP2 and SJ4 wards at St Vincent de Paul Residence for all their loving care.

ZARB. On January 6, Ambassador ALFRED A. ZARB, M.Q.R., of Pembroke, formerly of Ħamrun, aged 80, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Lovingly remembered by his wife Therese née Sammut, children Caroline and her husband Adrian Rizzo, Steve and his wife Louise, and Claudine and her husband Philip Pace, his beloved grandchildren Justin, Shaun, Aidan, Jasmine, Julian, Alec and Michael, his in-laws, nephews, nieces and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, January 8, for the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and Puttinu Cares, will be greatly appreciated. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and their respective teams together with all the staff at the Hematology Ward at the Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre for their constant care, support and dedication. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DEPIRO GOURGION – DORIS. In loving memory of a dear and caring aunt and sister on the 12th anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed by her sisters Connie and May, her in-laws, nephews and nieces. May God grant her eternal rest.

LAFERLA – MARY, 1897-1984. On the 34th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her son Aldo and daughters Annina and Yolanda.

MARGUERAT – SALVINA. 07.01.1999. Remembering our beloved and dearest mother.

Oh mum if we could turn back time,

And once more hear your voice,

We’d tell you that, out of all mums,

You’d still be our choice.

Forever in our hearts and prayers. Carol, Celine, Claude, Marielle, Maud and Cynthia.

SAVONA – GERALD. In loving memory of my beloved husband on the first anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Rose, children Jacques, Francesca and Joy. May he rest in peace. A prayer is kindly solicited.

STELLINI – JOSEPH. In loving memory and grateful remembrance of a dear father and nannu, today the 17th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Alexander, Jo Anna, Gianfranco and Niki, Roberta and Michele.

VELLA. In ever loving memory of THERESA, today the 19th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her children Monica and her husband Paul, Joseph and his wife Rita, and Elizabeth; her grandsons Jeremy, James, Simon, John and Thomas and their respective wives Marion, Shtiliana, Eliza, Elaine and Maria.

Prayer meeting for vocations

A prayer meeting for the sanctification of priests and for priestly and religious vocations will be held on Saturday at St Helen’s collegiate and basilica church, Birkirkara. The prayer meeting starts at 9pm with Mass, followed by adoration till 11pm.