Homegrown record label launches local music abroad

Nick Morales

Kewn Records burst on the scene with a very solid debut offering, Being in Space and Time, a mixtape showcasing some of Malta’s more edgy and alternative sounds. Ramona Depares interviews the two minds behind the label – Nick Morales and James Vella.

What is the idea behind Kewn Records, and how was the label born?

Nick: Basically, it all started when I met James and he suggested I should start a label with his help. I felt that this was really needed in Malta; we have so much talent, but no proper representation. With the right direction I think the future seems bright.

James Vella

James: I’ve worked in independent music all my professional life, over 10 years. I’ve always had an interest in Malta’s alternative music scene, but before now I had never found the right platform to work with its musicians. There is a great abundance of talent here in Malta, and lovely people in the scene, but no infrastructure to house it. When Nick and I met, I was already aware of his music with Bila, and was a huge fan of the band. It felt like a perfect opportunity to create something beneficial for the Maltese scene.

Who is the team behind Kewn Records?

Nick: It’s basically me, with a lot of help and direction from James. Other people from the scene and band members are already getting involved and helping out.

James: My role is that of a sort of consultant for the label. I’m setting up the foundation of a functioning record label – the business side, best practice advice, listening to demos, making personal introductions with other music industry professionals, and so on.

The first record, a compilation, was recently released under the label. What can you tell us about it?

Nick: The mixtape Being in Space and Time includes some of our favourite local tracks of 2017 or even older. It is but a small taste of what this scene can offer.

James: The mixtape was an opportunity to establish the label internationally and to announced the music of its contributors in the UK, Europe and the US, with an accessible collection of tracks that demonstrates the creativity, talent and uniqueness of contemporary Maltese music. Starting with a mixtape allowed us to highlight multiple artists and multiple genres all in one space.

How will the records be marketed away from Malta?

James: With 10 years’ experience in music, my contact network is populated with close and trusted allies. I’ve established a worldwide distribution network and press representation for Kewn, readying the initial steps for its first full-scale releases.

We’ve already begun to build a solid foundation from the mixtape, premiering it with a respected and internationally-read UK music platform. Now that the channels are open, we must continuously prove ourselves as a home for dependable quality and innovation. It’s a very competitive world, but Nick and I have the enthusiasm and belief to keep competing.

Do you believe that music in the Maltese language – such as that of Brodu – can be appreciated even by a non-Maltese speaking audience?

Nick: Yes, I believe you will always find people who are interested in music coming from other countries and in other languages. I myself have always been a fan.

James: There are plenty of precedents. My record collection is full of albums with lyrics in languages I can’t understand, but that doesn’t lessen the appeal at all. Iceland’s Sigur Rós are an obvious example. A hugely successful and widely-respected band that perform their Icelandic (and even occasionally non-lingual) music to worldwide audiences. I think that when an artist delivers truly arresting and compelling music, the story can be understood in any language.

Will Kewn Records also be facilitating gigs/tours abroad for bands?

Nick: Yes, hopefully we will be able to fix tours abroad for our bands, together with the Phantom Limb agency. We already have Bila on the roster.

James: We’re also looking to bring international acts to Malta as part of Kewn’s sister festivals Rock The South and Rock The City.

What have been the biggest challenges in setting up Kewn Records?

Nick: Financing the records.

James: Everything we foresee happening over the next few months will be entirely self-funded. Releasing records can be an expensive gamble and, while we’re still in the developmental stages it’s difficult to apply for funding grants, etc. The challenge will be to get through these initial first steps on our own.

And the biggest satisfaction?

Nick: I haven’t experienced it yet, but for sure having the record in your hands will probably be the biggest satisfaction. And, of course, seeing our bands doing well and touring extensively.

James: So far, our achievements have been small. We’ve just released one mixtape. But we have plenty of plans and ambitions.

www.facebook.com/kewnrecords/