Brutal weather hits US east coast, freezing up to -34C

Buses on a road covered in snow in Boston.

Brutally cold conditions are still enveloping the US east coast, with wind chill warnings from Virginia to Vermont.

The snowstorm seems to pick a different target each day and Burlington in Vermont saw minus 18C (minus 1F) and a wind chill of minus 34C (minus 30F).

Both Philadelphia and New York were shivering at minus 13C (8F), with wind chills of minus 23C (minus 11F) in Philadelphia and minus 22C (minus 9F) in New York.

In Hartford, Connecticut, a brutal cold of minus 12C (10F) yielded a wind chill of minus 28C (minus 20F). The coldest high for Hartford - minus 12C (9F) - was set in 1912.

These locations, however, will have nothing on the White Mountains in New Hampshire. The Mount Washington Observatory, on its website, predicted that the mountain's highest summits could see wind chills of -73C (minus 100F) into Saturday.

At 6am on Saturday, it tied with Armstrong, Ontario, as the second coldest place in the world at minus 37C (minus 34F).

The cold conditions will last most of the weekend, but Monday expects to be the first day above freezing since last month.

In New York City, according to the National Weather Bureau, temperatures should reach 4C (40F) next week.

Even more locations will not escape the cold; the mercury should be dipping into the single digits in Baltimore and Washington, DC during the weekend, about 20 degrees below normal for this time of year.

The blast of cold air, which comes just days after a storm dumped as much as 18ins (46cm) of snow in some places, could bring the feeling of real jaw-clenching temperatures to people living further north.

The National Weather Service said on Friday that temperatures in the Berkshire mountains in western Massachusetts could seem like a frosty minus 37C (minus 34F), parts of New Hampshire and Maine could experience minus 42C (minus 45F) and Vermont's mountain regions could feel like minus 45C (minus 50F).

"It's definitely cold and the type of bone-chilling cold that happens every few years," said Dan Hofmann, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Baltimore.

He added that the last time such extreme cold occurred was in February 2015.

The weather service issued wind chill warnings for various days this weekend for parts of Vermont, New York, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Maine and New Hampshire.

Fast forward to early next week, though, and more seasonable weather across the region is expected to return with temperatures of around 4C (40F).