Photos of the week ending January 5, 2018

Old Dry docks sheds stand beside the Senglea bastions on January 3. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A woman feeds cats in the back of a truck in Senglea on January 3. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A shopkeeper removes items of clothing from the front of his shop in Valletta on January 3. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A boy watches a man feed pigeons at the Upper Barrakka Garden on January 3. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Pedestrians walk past construction hoarding towards Valletta on December 31, as the final touches are made in preparation Valletta for 2018. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

People take photos of the newly restored Triton Fountain at the entrance to Valletta on December 31. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A wave crashes over the breakwater at the entrance to the Portomaso Marina as strong winds continued to hit the island on January 4. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A wave crashes over the breakwater at the entrance to Portomaso Marina as strong winds continued to hit the island on January 4. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A man stands in front of a cannon in Portomaso Marina, on January 4. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

People take photos of the rough sea at Portomaso Marina, on January 4. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A wave catches a lady by surprise whilst taking a photo with her daughter in Bugibba on January 4. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A Man gets close to take pictures of strong waves in Cirkewwa on December 29. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Wildlife Park Zoo owner Christopher Borg kisses one of his tigers in Mtahleb on December 31. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Male and Female lions take a nap on a bench at the Wildlife Park Zoo in Mtahleb on December 31. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A boy holds a Happy New Year foam light in St Gorges Square Valletta during the New Years Eve Celebrations on 31 December. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Two Performers take a break between acts in St Gorges Square Valletta during the New Years Eve Celebrations of 31 December. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A performer walks down Republic Street with a backdrop of Christmas lights in Republic Street on 31 December. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Two performers do an act under Christmas lights in Republic Street on 31 December. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

An acrobat floats over a crowd tied to a balloon in St Georges Square Valletta during the New Years Eve Celebrations on 31 December. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

An acrobat floats over a crowd tied to a balloon in St Georges Square Valletta during the New Years Eve Celebrations on 31 December. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Fireworks are set off at the stroke of midnight in St Georges Square Valletta during the New Years Eve Celebrations on 31 December. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A police Officer stops oncoming traffic after a fight broke out in a church during a funeral on January 02. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina