Saturday, January 6, 2018, 11:10

Photos of the week ending January 5, 2018

Our photographers select their favourite images from the week gone by

Old Dry docks sheds stand beside the Senglea bastions on January 3. Photo: Chris Sant FournierOld Dry docks sheds stand beside the Senglea bastions on January 3. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
A woman feeds cats in the back of a truck in Senglea on January 3. Photo: Chris Sant FournierA woman feeds cats in the back of a truck in Senglea on January 3. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
A shopkeeper removes items of clothing from the front of his shop in Valletta on January 3. Photo: Chris Sant FournierA shopkeeper removes items of clothing from the front of his shop in Valletta on January 3. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
A boy watches a man feed pigeons at the Upper Barrakka Garden on January 3. Photo: Chris Sant FournierA boy watches a man feed pigeons at the Upper Barrakka Garden on January 3. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
Pedestrians walk past construction hoarding towards Valletta on December 31, as the final touches are made in preparation Valletta for 2018. Photo: Matthew MirabelliPedestrians walk past construction hoarding towards Valletta on December 31, as the final touches are made in preparation Valletta for 2018. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
People take photos of the newly restored Triton Fountain at the entrance to Valletta on December 31. Photo: Matthew MirabelliPeople take photos of the newly restored Triton Fountain at the entrance to Valletta on December 31. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
A wave crashes over the breakwater at the entrance to the Portomaso Marina as strong winds continued to hit the island on January 4. Photo: Matthew MirabelliA wave crashes over the breakwater at the entrance to the Portomaso Marina as strong winds continued to hit the island on January 4. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
A wave crashes over the breakwater at the entrance to Portomaso Marina as strong winds continued to hit the island on January 4. Photo: Matthew MirabelliA wave crashes over the breakwater at the entrance to Portomaso Marina as strong winds continued to hit the island on January 4. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
A man stands in front of a cannon in Portomaso Marina, on January 4. Photo: Matthew MirabelliA man stands in front of a cannon in Portomaso Marina, on January 4. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
People take photos of the rough sea at Portomaso Marina, on January 4. Photo: Matthew MirabelliPeople take photos of the rough sea at Portomaso Marina, on January 4. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
A wave catches a lady by surprise whilst taking a photo with her daughter in Bugibba on January 4. Photo: Matthew MirabelliA wave catches a lady by surprise whilst taking a photo with her daughter in Bugibba on January 4. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
A Man gets close to take pictures of strong waves in Cirkewwa on December 29. Photo: Mark Zammit CordinaA Man gets close to take pictures of strong waves in Cirkewwa on December 29. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
Wildlife Park Zoo owner Christopher Borg kisses one of his tigers in Mtahleb on December 31. Photo: Mark Zammit CordinaWildlife Park Zoo owner Christopher Borg kisses one of his tigers in Mtahleb on December 31. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
Male and Female lions take a nap on a bench at the Wildlife Park Zoo in Mtahleb on December 31. Photo: Mark Zammit CordinaMale and Female lions take a nap on a bench at the Wildlife Park Zoo in Mtahleb on December 31. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
A boy holds a Happy New Year foam light in St Gorges Square Valletta during the New Years Eve Celebrations on 31 December. Photo: Mark Zammit CordinaA boy holds a Happy New Year foam light in St Gorges Square Valletta during the New Years Eve Celebrations on 31 December. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
Two Performers take a break between acts in St Gorges Square Valletta during the New Years Eve Celebrations of 31 December. Photo: Mark Zammit CordinaTwo Performers take a break between acts in St Gorges Square Valletta during the New Years Eve Celebrations of 31 December. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
A performer walks down Republic Street with a backdrop of Christmas lights in Republic Street on 31 December. Photo: Mark Zammit CordinaA performer walks down Republic Street with a backdrop of Christmas lights in Republic Street on 31 December. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
Two performers do an act under Christmas lights in Republic Street on 31 December. Photo: Mark Zammit CordinaTwo performers do an act under Christmas lights in Republic Street on 31 December. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
An acrobat floats over a crowd tied to a balloon in St Georges Square Valletta during the New Years Eve Celebrations on 31 December. Photo: Mark Zammit CordinaAn acrobat floats over a crowd tied to a balloon in St Georges Square Valletta during the New Years Eve Celebrations on 31 December. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
Fireworks are set off at the stroke of midnight in St Georges Square Valletta during the New Years Eve Celebrations on 31 December. Photo: Mark Zammit CordinaFireworks are set off at the stroke of midnight in St Georges Square Valletta during the New Years Eve Celebrations on 31 December. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
A police Officer stops oncoming traffic after a fight broke out in a church during a funeral on January 02. Photo: Mark Zammit CordinaA police Officer stops oncoming traffic after a fight broke out in a church during a funeral on January 02. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
A Man was treated for serious injuries after a fire broke out at his home in San Gwann on January 02. Photo: Mark Zammit CordinaA Man was treated for serious injuries after a fire broke out at his home in San Gwann on January 02. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

 

