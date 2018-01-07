We never asked for toddlers' supplies, says Żurrieq children's home

The Kummissjoni Ejjew Għandi makes any call for help public on its Facebook page. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

An appeal doing the rounds on social media, about the Żurrieq St Theresa Home being in need of toddlers’ supplies, was not issued by the nuns taking care of the residence.

While thanking people for their generosity, the Kummissjoni Ejjew Għandi urged people who want to help to get in touch with it first, as the needs of children’s homes change continuously.

The Żurrieq home appeal, whose origins are still unknown, saw people knocking on the residence door as early as 7am, to provide their support.

The appeal reads that the Qalb ta’ Ġesu nuns, who take care of infants and toddlers aged up to three, are in need of anything from milk and playpens to sterilisers and clothes.

Andrew Azzopardi, the director of Kummissjoni Ejjew Għandi, which is responsible for this and other children’s homes, noted that people’s generosity was evident in the overnight show of solidarity with the home. He urged those who would like to help out to get in touch with the commission.

Earlier last month, soon after the Żurrieq home appeal started being shared, the commission thanked people for their generosity and noted that any call for help or donations from one of its homes would be announced on its Facebook page.

“If you see any post on social media related to a call for donations please check on this page first. If in doubt, feel free to message us.”

The commission is responsible for the St Theresa Home, St Joseph in Santa Venera, Dar Fra Diego in Ħamrun, St Joseph and Dar Sagra Familja in Żabbar, and the domestic violence shelter Dar Qalb ta’ Ġesu in Santa Venera.

Look up Kummissjoni Ejjew Għandi on Facebook or call 2247 0900.