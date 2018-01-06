Today's front pages - 6 January, 2018

Good morning. Here's an overview of what's making front pages in local newspapers this Saturday.

The Times of Malta reports that three off-duty police officers were caught with cocaine during a raid on a Paceville nightclub during the festive season.

In another story, Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia says that the €1 million reward linked to the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder is still on the table, with investigators still working to find the mastermind behind the murder.

The Malta Independent reports that the American University of Malta is replacing the staff it sacked - many of whom are still listed on the university's website - with part-timers.

L-Orizzont leads with news that there are 58 children in need of a foster home.

In-Nazzjon reports on the Thursday night car bomb in Fgura which was disarmed before it went off, writing that the sound of a spark helped avoid detonating the bomb.