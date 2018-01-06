Youths hurt in crash between bicycle and motorbike
San Ġwann accident leaves 18 and 21-year-old hospitalised
An 18-year-old cyclist and 21-year-old motorcyclist were badly hurt on Friday evening when they collided on a San Ġwann road.
The cyclist was riding along Triq Birkirkara when he was hit by the motorcyclist from Naxxar riding a Keeway Sahara.
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 6pm. An ambulance rushed the two to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.
An investigation is underway, police said.