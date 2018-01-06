X

Saturday, January 6, 2018, 08:05

Youths hurt in crash between bicycle and motorbike

San Ġwann accident leaves 18 and 21-year-old hospitalised

An 18-year-old cyclist and 21-year-old motorcyclist were badly hurt on Friday evening when they collided on a San Ġwann road. 

The cyclist was riding along Triq Birkirkara when he was hit by the motorcyclist  from Naxxar riding a Keeway Sahara.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 6pm. An ambulance rushed the two to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. 

An investigation is underway, police said. 

