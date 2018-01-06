Youths hurt in crash between bicycle and motorbike

An 18-year-old cyclist and 21-year-old motorcyclist were badly hurt on Friday evening when they collided on a San Ġwann road.

The cyclist was riding along Triq Birkirkara when he was hit by the motorcyclist from Naxxar riding a Keeway Sahara.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 6pm. An ambulance rushed the two to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

An investigation is underway, police said.