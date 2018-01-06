MPs to debate lowering voting age to 16

A bill to amend the Constitution granting 16-year-olds the right to vote will go before parliament by the end of the month, Labour Party whip Byron Camilleri said on Saturday.

The bill is scheduled to be tabled on January 29.

Maltese lawmakers will also debate the deal which saw Vitals Global Healthcare awarded a hospital concession contract on January 17, Health Minister Chris Fearne told the House Business Committee.

The plenary debate will be held following a request by shadow health minister Stephen Spiteri.

MPs will also hold a discussion on social housing this month, as promised during last month’s National Audit Office accounts committee discussion, the minister said.

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia lamented that Parliament House contractors were not keeping to their obligations, but that there was nothing that he could do as these had already been paid.

He also announced the launch of a new app containing every parliamentary question posed from the ninth legislature onwards. The app, called PQVIZ, also includes statistics about each individual member of Parliament.

The Opposition’s motion concerning Żonqor Point land earmarked for the American University of Malta will also be discussed in the coming weeks on the day allocated for Opposition motions, likely Thursday February 1.