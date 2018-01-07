Fugitive wanted in connection with shooting arrested in Mellieħa

Picture of Damiano Torrisi released by the police.

An Italian man wanted in connection with a shooting in December was arrested in Mellieħa on Saturday evening, police confirmed.

Damiano Torrisi, 39, went into hiding after an incident on December 13 in which a man suffered a slight gunshot wound following an argument in Burmarrad.

The argument was reportedly over money.

The Italian man was arrested following a raid in an apartment in Triq il-Kaħli around 7pm.

According to TVM, the wanted man resisted arrest after he was caught hiding in a dark area in a garden.

He was in the company of two other Italian men and was planning to flee the island.

The police were reportedly acting on a tip-off following a public appeal for help last Thursday.

In a statement, the police thanked the public for its cooperation.