Children’s Commissioner ‘needs more resources’ - President

The Office of the Commissioner for Children needs more resources to better empower parents and their offspring, President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca said, reiterating calls for national commissioners to be more independent of the executive.

Commissioner Pauline Miceli.

A spokesman for the Office of the President said Ms Coleiro Preca had repeatedly called for national commissioners to be given the authority to carry out enforcement.

“Specifically, with regard to the Commissioner for Children, the President reiterates that the office should have the resources to empower parents so, in turn, they can effectively help in their children’s empowerment,” the spokesman said.

The President’s Office was contacted after Children’s Commissioner Pauline Miceli said that, while the stigma and impact on children who appeared on televised fundraising events had to be kept in mind, it was ultimately the parents who made the final call and decided whether or not their children should make such appearances.

“These principles should override all marketing campaigns and fundraising strategies. The role of the Office of the Commissioner for Children is to raise awareness about children’s rights but, ultimately, it is the parents who are requested to consent to such representation,” Ms Miceli said.

Fundraising events held during the festive season, including the popular telethon L-Istrina, featured children in appeals for donations and campaigns to inspire courage and empower others.

“The children chosen to speak during L-Istrina, are an inspiration to all. Samuel and Katriel are a typical example. They inspire courage, positivity, hope and also empower others,” the President’s spokesman added, pointing out that the fundraising telethon conformed to the law and organisers also collaborated closely with Aġenzija Appoġġ.

In May, ahead of the June general election, the President had called on political parties to stop using children to relay their messages. Ms Coleiro Preca had insisted that though children’s voices should be heard, their opinions did not matter in an electoral campaign.