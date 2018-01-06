Caruana Galizia honoured by Sicilian foundation

Daphne Caruana Galizia has been posthumously honoured for her dedication to seeking the truth "with commitment, sacrifice, dignity and coherence".

Ms Caruana Galizia, who was killed in a car bomb explosion in mid-October, was awarded the 2018 'Nothing but the truth' prize by the Giuseppe Fava Foundation. She is the first woman and first non-Italian to receive the honour.

The Catania-based foundation, named after an anti-mafia activist and writer who was shot dead by the mafia in 1984, said that "Daphne showed the world how every journalist capable of seeking out and telling the truth is indispensable to civil and democratic development and unbearable to corruption and dictatorship."

Previous recipients of the 'Nothing but the truth' prize include Giovanni Tizian, Lirio Abbate, Maurizio Chierici, Attillio Bolzoni, Roberto Morrione, and Fabrizio Gatti, among others.

Founded in 2002, the Giuseppe Fava Foundation works to commemorate Giuseppe Fava and preserve his legacy. It maintains an archive of his work, promotes anti-mafia education in schools and encourages young Sicilians to tell the story of "their Sicily."