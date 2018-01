The crash happened early in the morning. This is a stock photo. Photo: Shutterstock

A 29-year-old who lost control of his car on Regional Road, flipping it over, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries early on Saturday morning.

The young man was driving a Peugeot 206 when he lost control of the vehicle at around 5.30am in his hometown Msida, police said.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Police say they are investigating the matter further.