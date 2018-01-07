AUM hits back at critics, reports: 'project on track, new staff engaged'

The AUM campus in Cospicua.

The American University of Malta project is on track and delivering according to all contractual obligations, the provost of the controversial university said on Saturday.

Over the past week, new full-time academic staff was engaged and the university has a "full complement" for this stage of the project, John Ryder said in a statement.

He was reacting to media reports that 12 full-time lecturers and other administrative staff at the AUM were abruptly dismissed by email.

Through this latest recruitment, AUM benefits from high-calibre academic staff, including PhD graduates from renowned universities in Europe, the UK, US and Australia, Prof. Ryder said.

The numbers being quoted as "targets which have been missed" do not reflect in any way the contractual agreement, which is public and accessible to all.

Times of Malta reported that fewer than 15 students were attending university against the projected 330, with sources saying it was now aiming for an intake of 150 students in September 2018.

AUM subjected itself to all accreditation processes and acquired its license to operate, and will gradually start its first year of promotion abroad, achieving recognition in foreign leading markets, he added.

At this early stage of the project, AUM still consciously decided to intake the first number of students during a low-key soft launch that the University had in September. These students have already been assessed and the results for the first semester have been submitted by the faculty. Lectures for the second semester will resume on January 15.

AUM has invested heavily in the restoration works and construction of facilities at Cottonera's Dock 1 with a commitment to solely provide study opportunities with excellent levels of learning and research.

"In the coming weeks, AUM will be rolling out a number of initiatives which will undoubtedly confirm that the work being done at this stage is resulting in a successful university of the highest reputation."