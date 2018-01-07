Live: Football transfers news and rumours

Olivier Giroud is being linked with a move to Besiktas.

8.30pm Barcelona have announced that Coutinho's deal will run for five-and-a-half years, and his buy-out clause will be 400m euros (£354m).

The statement also said: "The Brazilian is a versatile presence in the squad as his technical ability and vision allow him to play in midfield. His attacking instincts also mean that he is equally at home in a more advanced role on the wing.

"Coutinho is quick and always willing to take on defenders and his nose for goal is undeniable as he scored 13 times for Liverpool last season."

8.05pm It's official now Philippe Coutinho is joining Barcelona from Liverpool after confirmation from both clubs.

7.45pm Coutinho is on his way to Barcelona.

7.30pm Mauricio Pellegrino confirmed Southampton hope to sign Arsenal's Theo Walcott this month after watching his team progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 defeat of Fulham.

Following the £75million sale of Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool, Southampton plan to strengthen their attacking options.

They remain uncertain about their hopes of re-signing Walcott, who left in 2006, but the manager said: "I have been talking about him.

"He is a good player, but I don't know with the negotiations, with the market, I imagine that this type of player would have a lot of possibility. For us it's not easy.

"Hopefully we can bring somebody that can help us be stronger. This is our target now. We know the market is difficult, but we are working on that."

7.05pm Valletta needed a Denni penalty to overcome Senglea Athletic and remain in touch with leaders Balzan. Read report here...

7.00pm Naxxar Lions' transformation since Oliver Spiteri took charge of the team continued today when they held Sliema Wanderers to a 1-1 draw. Read report here...

Philippe Coutinho close to £145m move from Liverpool to Barcelona. https://t.co/e730yAGMBu pic.twitter.com/epUsrklz7o — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) January 6, 2018

6.45pm We could be close to witness the biggest transfer in this January transfer window as reports are suggesting that Philippe Coutinho's transfer from Liverpool to Barcelona is only hours away.

6.30pm Lucas Moura and Hatem Ben Arfa will be allowed to leave Paris St-Germain if suitable offers come in, according to L'Equipe.

The former has struggled for minutes this season after the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, while Ben Arfa has been playing for the club's reserves in the fourth tier.

6.20pm Mosta's new signing Wendel had a fairytale debut as he scored a hat-trick in a thumping 5-1 win over Lija Athletic. Read report here.

What a win for League Two Coventry City.



Premier League Stoke City are OUT of the #FACup. #WinnerStaysOn https://t.co/YyJi5xKaKA pic.twitter.com/NrJByWpIh6 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 6, 2018

6.05pm Big upset in the FA Cup as Coventry City knock out Stoke City 2-1. There was no problems for Premier League leaders Manchester City who came from a goal down to thump Burnley 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

5.55pm That's a good reward for a fine day's work....

Fleetwood's keeper has bagged himself an incredible bonus having kept a clean sheet against Leicester.



A year's supply of pizza ????????????https://t.co/DMbmYMLG0i#FACup #bbcfacup pic.twitter.com/QLkNCUDVzX — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 6, 2018

5.20pm Highly-rated Fluminense midfielder Wendel has joined Sporting Lisbon, having previously been heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 20-year-old has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal after a reported fee of around €8m was agreed.

5.00pm Finally something to cheer about for Leonardo Bonucci as he nets the all-important goal that handed Milan a 1-0 win over Crotone.

4.36pm Some news from the BOV Premier League as Balzan preserved top spot after defeating St Andrews 3-1.

Bojan Kaljevic bagged a brace with the other goal coming from Alfred Effiong.

To read the full report click here...

4.15pm Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says he does not want a new goalkeeper this month, despite Los Blancos being close to securing the signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marca is reporting.

The Athletic Bilbao stopper is out of contract in the summer but Real are ready to pay €20m (£17.7m) to sign him this month. However, Zidane has said: "As a coach, I don't need a goalkeeper at the moment. If that changes by June or if we sit down and talk about it."

#BienvenidoCarlitos ¡Tevez volvió a casa! Hoy se sumó al plantel de Guillermo en Cardales y ya se entrena con sus compañeros. #VamosBoca ???????????? pic.twitter.com/gAHl2DOZpt — Boca Jrs. Oficial (@BocaJrsOficial) January 5, 2018

4.00pm Carlos Tevez has returned to Boca Juniors for a third stint with his boyhood team.

The former Manchester United and Manchester City forward returns to the club after an unsuccessful spell with Shanghai Shenhua where, despite earning a reported £650,000 per week, the Argentine branded Chinese football as being 50 years behind Europe and South America.

The 33-year-old, who previously played for Boca between 2001-04 and 2015-16, was welcomed by a message on the club's official Twitter account, which read: "Tevez came home! Today he joined Guillermo in Cardales and has already trained with his teammates. #VamosBoca."

3.45pm Roy Hodgson hopes Chelsea's signing of Ross Barkley will increase Crystal Palace's chances of signing Ruben Loftus-Cheek on a permanent deal.

"The way Ruben's been playing for us, he's a player we'd like to have at our club, there's no doubt about that," Hodgson said.

"I'm pretty sure that if he's ever available for sale, we would certainly be in there with our hand up as one of the potential buyers.

"But it could well be that Chelsea would like to have both Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in their team. I wouldn't mind both in my team, anyway."

3.30pm Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be heading to China...

3.15pm Henrikh Mkhitaryan received an apology from Jose Mourinho having been taken off at half-time against Derby, the Manchester United manager has revealed.

The Armenian's latest opportunity to impress lasted just 45 minutes as Mourinho took off the midfielder for Romelu Lukaku following a goalless opening half where Mkhitaryan looked bereft of confidence.

He said: "(It was) unfair. Unfair. And I told that at half-time. I didn't like what I did. Unfair. He didn't deserve it. He was playing well, he was not playing bad. He had a couple of missed possessions but he was playing well, he was giving (a) good dynamic to the team.

"My feeling was just that (Marcus) Rashford is not going to score a goal. In the moment he's not going to score a goal. And because of that I'm not going to lose time and I'm going to play Romelu. And then I had to sacrifice a player and it was Micki the one that I sacrificed.

"But it's something that I normally don't do. I did at half-time. I apologised to him in front of the people because he didn't deserve (it)."

3.00pm Not a fairytale home debut for Diego Costa with Atletico Madrid despite putting his name on the scoresheet.

Diego Costa's first start since resigning for Atletico today:



62nd minute - Booked for an elbow

68th minute - Scores

68th minute - Second yellow for jumping into the crowd while celebrating.



WHAT A MAN ???? pic.twitter.com/2dZiOj9OJY — Football Funnys (@FootballFunnys) January 6, 2018

2.50pm Philippe Coutinho is pushing for a move to Barcelona and has not travelled with the Liverpool squad for their training trip in Dubai.

On Coutinho. Player hasn’t travelled to Dubai with squad. He wants it done ASAP. Willing to put some money towards fee. The figure should be close to €160M. No agreement yet between clubs but he would like it all done by next week. FCB would like to make announcement “very soon” pic.twitter.com/Joi98D6LE5 — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) January 6, 2018

2.40pm Good start for Mazzarri as Torino coach as the Granata beat Bologna 3-0 in the Italian Serie A.

2.30pm Besiktas are reportedly looking at a move for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud after cashing in on Cenk Tosun, according to the Mirror.

They need a replacement for their former striker who completed a move to Everton on Friday and with Giroud struggling to hold down a regular place at the Emirates, the Turkish side could swoop for his services.

Alvaro Odriozola.

10.14pm Real Madrid are closing in on a summer transfer for Real Sociedad defender Alvaro Odriozola, suggest reports in the Daily Express.

Los Blancos had set their sights on a new right-back to lessen the strain on Dani Carvajal, who was diagnosed with a heart condition earlier in the season following a viral infection, according to Diario Gol.

Odriozola would command a fee in the region of £18m, but the 22-year-old has already said: ""I am only thinking about Real Sociedad - that's the only thing in my head."

9.48pm While Everton are trailing 1-0 to Liverpool in the FA Cup...they have just unveiled their latest signing.

9.37pm Maxime Gonalons’ agent insists the midfielder will stay at Roma, even if Milan Badelj arrives.

The Frenchman joined the Giallorossi from Lyon in the summer, but has made just six Serie A appearances so far.

With rumours that Badelj will join from Fiorentina this month there has been talk that the 28-year-old could leave, but his representative says there’s no chance of that.

“Maxime leaving in January is absolutely ruled-out,” Frederic Guerra told calciomercato.com.

9.25pm Roy Hodgson hopes Ross Barkley’s £15million move to Chelsea can boost Crystal Palace’s chances of signing loan star Ruben Loftus-Cheek permanently, according to reports in the Daily Mail.

The England international has been a revelation during his loan spell from Stamford Bridge and the former England boss hopes the 22-year-old will make the move to Selhurst Park on a permanent basis.

"The way Ruben's been playing for us, he's a player we'd like to have at our club, there's no doubt about that," Hodgson said.

8.33pm Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta says there’s “interest from big clubs” in Alex Sandro but “no negotiations”.

The Brazilian full-back has been heavily linked with Chelsea since the summer, and there have been rumours the English club will make a bid this month.

“Juventus’ policy is that if a player asks to leave, we won’t hold him back,” Marotta reiterated, speaking to RAI in an interview which will be broadcast in full this evening.

“We know there’s interest from big clubs in Alex Sandro, but at the moment there are no negotiations.”

8.19pm Bournemouth have recalled Lewis Grabban from his loan spell after the player told Sunderland he wants to leave.

The former Norwich and Brentford frontman has been the bright spark in a dull campaign for the Black Cats, scoring 12 league goals for Chris Coleman's struggling side.

The Cherries plan to sell him this window and Sky Sports understands that Wolves are one of a number of clubs interested in his services.

8.00pm Former Manchester City midfielder Nigel de Jong has returned to the Bundesliga for the first time in nine years after signing a short-term deal with Mainz.

The Dutchman left Hamburg for Manchester in 2009 and won the FA Cup, Premier League and Community Shield before departing for AC Milan three years later; he has subsequently enjoyed spells at LA Galaxy and Galatasaray.

7.25pm Netherlands international Wesley Sneijder has confirmed he is leaving Nice after a short spell with the Ligue 1 club, reports AS.

Sneijder, who joined Nice in August after being released by Galatasaray, has started only four league games this season, and the Qatar Stars League will be the next stop for the 33-year-old after he accepted an 18-month deal to move to Al-Gharafa.

"It's a nice adventure and a fun challenge," Sneijder told RTL Boulevard. "I am really happy to go for it together with my family."

7.00pm Eredivisie giants Ajax have confirmed highly-rated midfielder Donny van de Beek has signed a new 4 1/2 year deal at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Van de Beek, 20, has established himself in boss Erik ten Hag's plans over the past two seasons and has scored eight goals already this campaign, in addition to making his full international debut last year.

Oman, champions of the 2017 Gulf Cup of Nations. Photo: Goal.com

6.39pm We shift our attention to the Middle East, where we have some positive news for the Valletta fans.



Raed Saleh, no.6, and his fellow Oman compatriots have defeated favourites United Arab Emirates 5-4 penalties, after a nerve-wrecking final in which Valletta's player put on his best display with his nation, in this tournament.



UAE missed two penalties, one in regular time and one in the penalty shoot-out and their misses have cost them dearly as Oman converted every kick to clinch the national title.

This is their second success in this championship following their only triumph, back in 2009.

6.10pm Ross Barkley's move to Chelsea is now official.

???? DEAL DONE: Chelsea have signed Ross Barkley from Everton for £15m on a 5-and-a-half-year contract. He'll wear no.8. (Source: @ChelseaFC) pic.twitter.com/dogqQ3q8bg — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 5, 2018

Antonio Mitrev

5.45pm Balzan have agreed to loan out Macedonian defender Antonio Mitrev to Premier League rivals Tarxien Rainbows.

The 18-year-old found little space in the Balzan first squad and has agreed to spend the second part of the season with the Rainbows who are looking to bolster their defence.

Balzan are hoping that Mitrev, who represented his country at U-19 level, gains the necessary experience to play for them as from next season.

5.15pm Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan has been dropped from the squad after posting an Instagram video of himself drinking and smoking at a New Year's Party.

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco announced the decision at a pre-match press conference without being prompted by reporters.

The heavily-tatooed Belgian international, who will miss Saturday's game at home to Atalanta, has since apologised for posting the video which showed him drinking and smoking with loud music in the background as well as fireworks going off.

4.45pm Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez says he still does not know his budget for the January transfer window, despite having already held a meeting with the club's hierarchy.

The Spaniard held discussions with managing director Lee Charnley in December over potential targets, and said before Christmas he wanted his squad for the remainder of the season in place by January 20.

4.15pm Paris St Germain will demand explanations from top scorer Edinson Cavani and midfielder Javier Pastore after both players failed to return to the club for training this week.

Uruguayan striker Cavani and Argentinian Pastore had yet to appear after their winter breaks when head coach Unai Emery faced the media on Friday.

Asked about that, Emery said: "They're late in returning to training with the squad.

"I'm going to listen to what they say when they come to give their arguments. Maybe Cavani could return today, but it's not certain.

3.45pm Lewis Morgan has joined Celtic from St Mirren on a four-and-a-half year deal.

The winger will spend the rest of the season on loan at the Paisley side though.

RH: It's not a case of me expecting or not expecting offers for Wilf Zaha, all I've said is I can understand him catching the eye. We have no interest in selling him, so I'd advise those thinking of making offers to not waste the price of a phone call...#CPFC ???? pic.twitter.com/xGfNnhJOiS — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 5, 2018

3.30pm Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has warned Wilfried Zaha suitors that he has no plans to sell the speedy winger.

Kei Hirose - Lija Athletic.

3pm Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed the imminent arrival of Ross Barkley.

2.45pm Lija Athletic have registered a Japanese midfielder Kei Hirose.

The 22-year-old has spent much of the last three years playing in the lower leagues in Germany and was on the books of VfR Fisheln, FC Kray and jahn Hiesfeld.

The Premier League strugglers are always giving a trial to two Mexican players but no decision was made so far on whether they will be offering them a contract.

2pm More developments on the Ross Barkley story. The former England midfielder underwent a medical at Chelsea’s training ground in Cobham on Thursday night and his move to the Premier League champions could be confirmed later today, Sky Sports is reporting.

The player and his representatives are understood to be at Stamford Bridge at present, finalising a deal.

1.45pm Inter and Milan are both keen on Spurs midfielder Mousa Dembele, SkySports is reporting.

The Belgium international turns 31 this year and has entered the last 18 months of his contract.

Spurs are unlikely to let him leave in the January window but SkySports reported in December that they have begun scouting for his long-term replacement, including Geoffrey Kondogbia and Matteo Guendouzi.

1.30pm Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino says recruiting a new striker is a priority as he prepares to spend some of Virgil van Dijk's hefty transfer fee.

When asked in his Friday press conference which part of his squad he wished to strengthen, the Argentinian coach replied: "I think right now in our offensive because we have Charlie for a couple of months out.

"Somebody that can replace him, especially with similar qualities. It's our priority.

"We've got a couple of targets, four, five, six targets and we've got confidence that someone else can come and it will be great for us."

Jurgen Suda.

1.10pm Senglea Athletic have taken promising forward Jurgen Suda on loan until the end of the season.

Suda, who is owned by Valletta FC, started the season on loan with Division One side Żebbuġ Rangers.

During the last few weeks he started training with Senglea Athletic who on Thursday reached an agreement to keep the player on loan till the end of the campaign.

12.55pm Argentine striker Mauro Zarate is leaving Watford to return to his first club Velez Sarsfield on loan, the Buenos Aires side said.

"The 30-year old striker arrives on loan to begin his third stint at the club," Velez said in a short statement.

Zarate, whose globe-trotting career has also included spells at Lazio, Inter Milan, West Ham United, Fiorentina and Birmingham City, made just three appearances for Watford and spent the last few months on loan at Al-Nasr in Dubai.

He is expected to arrive in Argentina "within days" for a deal Velez said would run until the end of the current Superliga season in May.

Enmy Pena Beltre (right) has left St Andrews to join Valletta.

12.30pm Huge transfer news from the BOV Premier League as Valletta have agreed to sign winger Enmy Pena Beltre from St Andrews.

The Dominican Republic player was courted by several top clubs during this month's transfer window but has opted to join the capital club.

Read all the details of the story here...

12.05pm We start the day with a major news from the English Premier League as Chelsea are in talks to sign Ross Barkley from Everton.

The England midfielder, who has not featured for Everton this season despite recently returning to first-team training following hamstring surgery, has less than six months remaining on his contract.

Barkley came close to joining Chelsea in the summer transfer window after the clubs agreed a £35m fee, but ultimately opted against the move to Stamford Bridge.

10.32pm Barcelona and Turkey midfielder Arda Turan has reportedly been offered to Milan.

According to Il Giornale, Milan were approached by agent Ahmet Bulut, who represents Arda.

However, there is no indication as to whether the Rossoneri will take on the 30-year-old.

Arda is firmly on the fringes at Camp Nou, despite the Catalans paying €41m to sign him from Atletico Madrid in 2015.

10.14pm Ianis Hagi could reunite with father Gheorghe at Viitorul Constanta after the Romanian champions made a bid for the Fiorentina attacker.

A statement on Viitorul’s official website confirmed an offer to buy Hagi for the same fee that Fiorentina paid last year had been sent to the Viola.

The 19-year-old came up through his dad’s youth academy, before playing under him for two seasons.

Ianis had also been linked with Turkish side Galatasaray, with whom his father won the UEFA Cup in 2000.

9.39pm Schalke have signed Juventus forward Marko Pjaca on loan for the remainder of the season.

Croatia international Pjaca, 22, who has not featured for Juve this season having suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in March, has joined up with the Germans in Benidorm for a mid-season training camp.

8.44pm Benevento President Oreste Vigorito reveals Napoli have asked for permission to speak to Amato Ciciretti.

The forward is out of contract at the end of the season, so is free to negotiate with other clubs this month, but there has also been speculation he could move in January.

“Last night I received, as is required by the regulations, a notification and communication from Napoli to request the chance to speak and negotiate with our player Amato Ciciretti,” Vigorito confirmed on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

7.55pm Paris Saint-Germain Coach Unai Emery says Inter target Javier Pastore “didn’t tell me he wanted to leave”.

The Argentinian international has been heavily linked with the Nerazzurri, though they could only take him on loan in January due to Financial Fair Play restrictions.

However, the PSG Coach doesn’t believe the former Palermo man is keen to leave this winter.

“I’ve talked a lot with him,” Emery told AFP.

“When he’s good his an important player, when he maintains his consistency, when he trains and plays well.

Jean Diego Moser (right) is one of Naxxar Lions' latest acquisitions.

7.08pm More news from Maltese football, as Naxxar Lions have brought in a large number of foreign players, mostly from Brazil, ahead of the second part of the season.

Oliver Spiteri bolstered his offensive line with the acquisition of Rodrigo Leandro da Costa, 32, who most recently was on the books of Bangu Atletico Clube of Brazil.

From the same club, Naxxar also acquired the services of 27-year old defender Rafael Santos Henriques Caetano.

In the meantime, they brought in two other striker in fellow compatriot Jean Diego Moser, 24, and Rodrigo Leandro da Costa, 32.

The former striker featured for Clube Atletico Metropolitano in his native country while he has also European experience, given he played in Austria with Union Vocklamart, while the latter has played both in Brazil and also in Asia, with the likes of Busan Park of South Korea and FC Khaleej of Saudi Arabia.

7.00pm Monaco head coach Leonardo Jardim says his team "are not in the habit of doing major sales of players” in the winter window following Thomas Lemar being linked with a move to the Premier League, with Liverpool particular keen on the midfielder.

Jardim lost Tiemoue Bakayoko, Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva and Kylian Mbappe in the summer, so he is unlikely to want to see Lemar depart in January.

6.42pm New signing for Arsenal..

6.20pm Robert Prosinecki has been appointed as coach of Bosnia Herzegovina.

6.14pm Neither Manchester United nor Henrikh Mkhitaryan are keen on a loan deal to Inter, according to Sky in Italy.

It was reported in December that the Serie A club were interested in the Armenian, who has struggled to hold down a first-team place under Jose Mourinho in recent months.

5.10pm Some news regarding Maltese players as Myles Beerman has left Rangers to join Championship side Queen of the South on loan until the end of the season.



For further details about this transfer click here.

4.15pm Gżira United are working hard to bring in defensive reinforcements following the departure of Sem Kamana and Andre White.

Kamana was released by the club last month while White has joined Pieta Hotspurs.

Club sources have told Times of Malta that the club have already identified two potential targets that would bring more quality to their defence and midfield and are hopeful of wrapping up a transfer by next week.

BREAKING: Jurgen Klopp insists he has “nothing to say” on speculation linking Philippe Coutinho with move to @FCBarcelona. #SSN pic.twitter.com/EqgCuTcHG9 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 4, 2018

3.50pm Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remains silent on speculation on Philippe Coutinho.

3.35pm Former Napoli, Inter and Watford boss Walter Mazzarri has replaced Sinisa Mihajlovic as Torino's head coach.

Mihajlovic, 48, was sacked the day after Torino's 2-0 Coppa Italia quarter-final defeat to city rivals Juventus on Wednesday night.

A statement from the Serie A club thanked the Serbian tactician, who has also managed Sampdoria and AC Milan, for the work he did at Torino over the last 18 months.

Yesterday afternoon Torino announced that new head coach Mazzarri, who left Watford last May, would take charge of training at Filadelfia, ahead of Saturday's league visit of Bologna.

3.15pm Manchester City are interested in signing Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez.

Sky Sports News reported that City are actively trying to sign a new centre-back in January and Martinez is one of their options.

The Citizens also remain keen on West Brom defender Jonny Evans, who was a target for them in the summer.

Albion boss Alan Pardew said on Monday that they would wait to see if a club made a bid for Evans before deciding on his future.

He has also admitted he is planning for a potential replacement.

2.50pm Scottish side Rangers close in on first signing in the winter transfer window...

BREAKING: Jamie Murphy to have medical at @RangersFC after a fee in the region of £1m was agreed with @OfficialBHAFC - Sky sources. #SSN pic.twitter.com/tOYRdUPxKo — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 4, 2018

2.15pm Sam Allardyce has revealed that he is expecting Everton to receive bids for Ross Barkley from big clubs in January.

Barkley, who has returned to training following a long-term absence with a hamstring injury, is out of contract this summer and is reportedly a target for a number of Premier League teams.

"I would expect there would be sometime in this window if there is going to be any interest from some of the big boys," said Allardyce.

1.45pm We have also just learnt that Balzan are also set to sign winger Siraj Arab.

The Valletta product started the season with Ħamrun Spartans but failed to secure a regular place in Jacques Scerri's squad

Ħamrun have decided to part ways with the player last month and Siraj will now continue the season with Balzan where he will rejoin with his brother Samir Arab and is set to put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half years contract.

Ivan Bozovic

1.15pm First major transfer of the day from the Maltese Premier League as Premier League high-flyers Balzan have taken Serbian defender Ivan Bozovic on loan from FK Zemun until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old right back arrived in Malta this week and agreed personal terms and is already available for Balzan coach Marco Micovic ahead of Saturday's league match against St Andrews at the Centenary Stadium on Saturday.

See full story here.

1.10pm With just 18 months left on his contract, West Brom are hopeful Jonny Evans will commit to a new deal to keep him at The Hawthorns, the Mirror reports.

But with interest mounting from Manchester City and Manchester United the club may have to be prepared to sell him.

Reports suggest United are willing to offer £20million for the defender, who spent 10 years at Old Trafford before moving to Albion in 2015.

12.55pm Everton are closing in on their first signing of the January transfer window...

???? | Sam Allardyce on Cenk Tosun: "We've agreed a deal and are at the stage of personal terms. Hopefully, we might be able to get him registered in time to play in the cup." https://t.co/tzlz6b53PP — Everton (@Everton) January 4, 2018

Robbie Keane

12.45pm Wolves want to bring Robbie Keane back to Molineux to help them secure promotion to the Premier League.

The 37-year-old is keen on a surprise and emotional return to the club this month, Press Association Sport understands.

He made his professional debut for Wolves in 1997 before moving to Coventry for £6million two years later.

Keane has been playing for ATK in India, where Teddy Sheringham is first-team coach, but may be able to secure an early release from his contract.

12.30pm Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed they will sign Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from PAS Giannina in the current transfer window.

According to British media reports, Mavropanos will complete a move to the Emirates Stadium this week in a deal worth around 2 million pounds ($2.70 million).

When asked about the deal after Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Wednesday, Wenger said: "Yes but he's not ready to play for us, we'll give him out on loan."

Mavropanos, 20, has impressed at both ends in his first full season in Greece's Super League for PAS Giannina, scoring three goals in 14 appearances.

12.20pm Leeds United have agreed a deal to sign Japan international midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi from Gamba Osaka, the English Championship club said on Thursday.

The 21-year-old will travel to England next week for a medical with a view of completing a permanent move to Elland Road.

"As the J1 League ended in early December, it is likely that Leeds United will loan Ideguchi out to Cultural Leonesa until the end of the season should the player pass his medical," Leeds said in a statement.

12.10pm Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants to sign Tottenham's Danny Rose, but is facing resistance from the board, according to the Daily Mail.

Mourinho is said to see the 27-year-old as a good fit for the team, though the executives are reportedly still putting their confidence in Luke Shaw, who has fallen out of favour with Mourinho after a bad run of form and injury issues.

10.51pm Here is our final news!

Werder Bremen defender Luca Caldirola is eager for a return to Serie A and it’s reported the most likely option is Cagliari.

The centre-back turns 27 next month and came up through the Inter academy, given loan spells at Brescia and Cesena before his transfer to Germany in 2013.

He was sent out on loan to Darmstadt last term and has been give only one appearance since his switch back to Bremen.

Caldirola vented his frustration at the lack of playing time and, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, is close to a Cagliari move.

10.41pm West Bromwich Albion loanee Grzegorz Krychowiak is reportedly on Roma’s radar for January.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Krychowiak has been offered to Roma and would be open to the switch, despite the Rossoneri initially rejecting the midfielder for Maxime Gonalons.

The Pole was brought to Sevilla by Giallorossi sporting director Monchi in 2014 and won two Europa Leagues with the club.

He was then sold to Paris Saint-Germain for €30m last year, following Coach Unai Emery to Parc des Princes, but made just 11 starts in 2016-17.

The 27-year-old has since pitched up on loan at West Brom, who are bottom of the Premier League.

10.31pm Besiktas new boy Domagoj Vida has called on Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic to join him in Turkey.

Vida and Mandzukic are international teammates for Croatia, and the defender singled out the 30-year-old as someone he wanted to play with at Besiktas, having recently arrived from Dynamo Kiev.

“I’m not on social media, but some of my friends have published my ‘Come to Besiktas’ video,” he said at a Press conference.

“Perhaps I’ll say ‘Come to Besiktas’ to Mandzukic as well!”

10.17pm Martin Caceres could join Lazio next week, as Verona insist “he’ll be with us for Napoli”.

The Uruguayan defender joined the Butei in the summer, but it was widely reported at the time a deal was already in place with Lazio for him to move in January.

Today the club’s sporting director spoke in a Press conference, and his words seemed to indicate that Caceres will move after this weekend’s games.

“I’d do it again,” Filippo Fusco told the assembled media.

“He came to Verone because he’s a great player who had to recover from injury and he’s done well to adapt to this team.

“He has a contract until June, now we’ll meet with the player to understand his will. He’ll be with us for Napoli.

“There’s nothing signed with Lazio, but if a player wants to stay here he must be motivated and have no regrets.”

9.55pm Southampton are favourites to sign Arsenal’s Theo Walcott if the winger leaves the Emirates during the January transfer window, according to Sky sources.

It’s understood the situation is likely to become clearer in the next week with talks expected between the club and Walcott’s representatives although a deal is not imminent.

Walcott may consider wage cut to secure more games ahead of this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

9.25pm Diego Costa enjoyed a typically eventful return to action for Atletico Madrid, scoring within six minutes of coming off the bench in his side's 4-0 King's Cup win at Lleida Esportiu but appearing to injure his knee in the process.

Costa turned Juanfran's low cross into the net in the 69th minute for Atletico's third goal in the first leg of the last 16 tie against third division Lleida but immediately limped to the sidelines. He did return to the pitch, however, and completed the game.

9.02pm Breaking news from Maltese football, as defending champions Hibernians will welcome Jorginho back to their ranks.

Jorginho joined the Saudi club last summer on a season-loan deal after he had agreed a new two-year contract with Hibernians.

But Jorginho’s experience in the Middle East seems to have fell short of expectations as he decided to return to Mata and continue the season with Hibernians.

Jorginho is expected to play his first match for Hibernians this weekend when they face Ħamrun Spartans at the National Stadium.



Further details on this transfer will be on tomorrow's newspaper of Times of Malta.

8.48pm Bayern Munich have confirmed their interest in Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka.

Bayern’s Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic said: "Leon Goretzka is a great player, that's clear. He is a Schalke player and we obviously respect that.

"But he is a German international and we can say that we are interested in him."

LA Galaxy have re-signed Ashley Cole.

8.21pm LA Galaxy have re-signed Ashley Cole on a one-year contract.

“We are very excited that Ashley will be returning for us in 2018. He has been a tremendous leader for our club,” said LA Galaxy head coach Sigi Schmid.

“He has shown he can be successful in this league and we are confident that will continue in the season ahead.”

7.54pm Inter will make some money if Liverpool go through with their €150m sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

The transfer is imminent and has been in the works for several months, but they managed to stall the Brazilian until now.

It’s reported the price will be €110m plus another €40m in performance-related bonuses.

Inter bought a young Coutinho from Vasco da Gama in 2008 for just €3.8m and sold him to Liverpool, following a loan spell at Espanyol, for €13m in January 2013.

As the Nerazzurri had a hand in his development, they are owed some of the 5 per cent of a selling-on fee.

Calcio e Finanza calculated that, if the €150m transfer is confirmed, Inter will receive approximately €2m: 1.25 per cent of the total.

7.30pm Director of sport Monchi reportedly told the players “anyone who doesn’t show a winning mentality cannot have a place at Roma.”

The Giallorossi have stuttered lately, crashing out of the Coppa Italia to Torino and managing one point in their last three competitive games.

Ahead of today’s training session, Monchi gave a motivational speech to the squad and Sky Sport Italia claim it was a stark warning.

“At this delicate moment, we need to exhibit a winning mentality,” Monchi reportedly said.

“Anyone who doesn’t show a winning mentality cannot have a place at Roma.”

7.15pm Milan could sell Mateo Musacchio just six months after his €18m transfer from Villarreal, as he rarely plays.

The 27-year-old Argentina international was signed in July 2017 and was one of the first new arrivals under the Yonghong Li tenure.

However, the defender has managed only 18 competitive appearances this season and is often benched in favour of Alessio Romagnoli and Leonardo Bonucci.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, Musacchio is on the market if the Rossoneri can get someone more suited to new Coach Gennaro Gattuso’s tactics.

7.01pm Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde admits Philippe Coutinho is a “great player” but refused to comment on a potential move for the Liverpool man.

Liverpool have softened their stance and are now open to the option of selling Coutinho in January, according to Guillem Balague.

Valverde said: "I've got nothing to say about Coutinho. We respect the fact he plays for another club.

“I discover many things here, which I didn't know before, of they are true, which I don't know too. Coutinho is a player from other team and he plays for other team. He is a great player and we don't know what will happen in the future but I like more the players I have now on the squad. We will see if he comes or not.”

Thomas Veronese (right) has distinguished himself as one of the best foreigners in Malta this season, so far.

6.25pm Sevilla coach Vincenzo Montella has tabled an offer for Sandro, according to Radio MARCA.

Despite scoring 14 goals in 30 appearances for Malaga last term, the striker has yet to score for Everton and hasn’t featured under Sam Allardyce.

6.11pm Some news from Maltese football, as Mosta's Thomas Veronese is on the radar of several Maltese clubs.



The Italian defender, 31, has confirmed with Times of Malta that there is also interest in him from Italy, but any transfer talks, if any, between the interested clubs, his agent and Mosta are still in their early stages.

The former Trento and Mestre player has distinguished himself as one of the best left-backs in the league with seven assist in the first 14 matches of the season.



5.59pm Oldham's assistant manager Paul Jewell has quit after just over a month in his role with the Sky Bet League One club.

Former Wigan and Bradford boss Jewell, 53, was appointed as Latics manager Richie Wellens' assistant at the end of November.

"Oldham Athletic can confirm that Paul Jewell has resigned from his role as assistant manager," the club announced on their official website.

"The club and manager Richie Wellens would like to thank him for his contributions during his time at SportsDirect.com Park."

5.37pm Former Liverpool and England goalkeeper David James has returned to India for a second spell in charge of Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters.

James was player-head coach of the Sachin Tendulkar co-owned franchise in the inaugural season of the ISL in 2014 where he guided the Blasters to the final.

The 47-year-old takes over from Dutchman Rene Meulensteen, who was sacked on Tuesday after a poor start to the season which has seen the Kochi-based outfit lose five of their first seven matches.

5.19pm Zinedine Zidane has refused to rule out the possibility of Real Madrid signing new players in the January transfer window, saying "anything can happen".

Zidane met Real president Florentino Perez on Tuesday and hinted that they discussed new signings.

"We talked about everything and maybe we talked about the possibility of reinforcements for the team," he said.

5.14pm Sean Goss admits it was a “no-brainer” for him to join Rangers until the end of the season from Queens Park Rangers.

He said: “Rangers is a massive football club with a massive fanbase as well, and being out there seeing the stadium was unbelievable.”

Giuseppe Sarao. Photo: Dominic Borg

3.30pm Giuseppe Sarao has rescinded his contract with Sliema Wanderers due to a long-term knee injury.

The Italian goalkeeper suffered the injury during the Premier League match against Balzan last September. He underwent surgery last month and is set to return to action in March.

Sarao has travelled back to Italy where he is continuing his rehabilitation in Bologna.

The Italian told Times of Malta that he is grateful to club president Keith Perry, Jean Paul Sammut and all the coaching staff for their support during his recovery time.

3.15pm Juventus have found an agreement with Schalke for Marko Pjaca, who will move to the Bundesliga side on loan, according to SkySports Italia.

It will be a loan until the end of the season for 1m euros plus 500,000 euros extra depending on how many games he plays. In the last few hours, Wolfsburg were in for him as well but the player chose Schalke.

3pm Bayern Munich are keen to sign Leon Goretzka from Schalke 04 despite the fact that the latter denied that the Germany international could be on his way to Bavaria.

????@Brazzo: "Leon #Goretzka is a great player, that's clear. But he is a @s04_en player and we obviously respect that. But he is a Germany international and we can say that we are interested in him." pic.twitter.com/rOcmSs5mjB — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) January 3, 2018

2.30pm Matteo Darmian's agent claims Serie A teams have shown interest in signing the out-of-favour Manchester United full-back.

Tuillo Tinti told Rete Sport: "I have never received calls from Roma for the player. There are contacts with other Serie A teams, but not with the Giallorossi. For the moment, the boy is not for sale ".

2.15pm Former J-League champions Kashima Antlers have announced the signing of Japan international defender Atsushi Uchida from German second division side Union Berlin.

Uchida, who joined the second division side in the summer after seven seasons with Bundesliga side Schalke, terminated his one-year contract with Union and will link up with Kashima, the club said in a statement.

The 29-year-old started his professional career with Kashima before moving to Germany in 2010 and has also represented Japan 74 times, including at the World Cup finals in South Africa in 2010 and in Brazil four years later.

2.00pm Philippe Coutinho's days at Liverpool look numbered according to Spanish football pundit Guillem Balague.

???? COUTINHO LATEST ????



Liverpool have softened their stance and are now open to the option of selling Philippe Coutinho in January, says @GuillemBalague.



Read here: https://t.co/D42RLfWgso pic.twitter.com/v8PEsaeNWE — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) January 3, 2018

1.45pm Some news from the Maltese Premier League.

Champions Hibernians have just confirmed that they have signed Portuguese striker Joao Moreira.

As reported by Times of Malta late last week, the towering striker, who last played in New Zealand with Auckland City, has joined the Paolites until the end of the season.

He is expected to make his debut against Ħamrun Spartans on Sunday.

1.25pm Crystal Palace have renewed their interest in Lille central defender Ibrahim Amadou – and SkySports is reporting they have put in a £16m bid.

Palace held talks with Lille this time last year for the 24-year old Cameroon-born player, who can also play as a defensive midfielder.

1.15pm Barcelona fans received great news this morning as record signing Ousmane Dembele is set to return from a long injury layoff in Thursday's Copa del Rey match against Celta Vigo, the club has said.

Dembele, who joined Barcelona for a 105 million euro ($126.60 million) fee that could rise to 147 million, from Borussia Dortmund in August, made only three appearances for the La Liga side before rupturing his hamstring against Getafe on Sept. 16.

1.05pm Speculation around Alexis Sanchez's Arsenal future is mounting after boss Arsene Wenger appeared to signal he is open to offers if a replacement can be found in time during the January transfer window.

The Daily Mail reports that the Gunners could be tempted by offers of more than £25million - with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly showing the most interest in the 29-year-old.

1.00pm Good morning everyone and welcome to another day of transfer activity. Stay with us to follow all the latest developments on the major deals as they happen.

7.50pm Birkirkara are expected to sign a Brazilian striker this week.

Club sources have told Times of Malta that the player is already training with Paul Zammit's squad and negotiations are expected to be completed by the end of the week.

Zammit has already signed Macedonian goalkeeper Kristijan Naumovski, Brazilian defender Fernando Barbosa and Serbian attacking midfielder Srdjan