Watch: Funeral for Maltese bishop at St John's co-Cathedral
Bishop Adeodato Micallef celebrated
Faithful Catholics flocked to St John's co-Cathedral on Saturday morning as Bishop Adeodato Micallef was laid to rest.
Bishop Micallef, who served as bishop of Kuwait for several years, passed away in Birikirkara last Wednesday. He was 89 years old.
Archbishop Charles Scicluna presided over the funeral ceremony, with Archbishop emeritus Paul Cremona, Mons. Paul Darmanin, Mons. Camillo Ballin and Fr Konrad Grech also celebrating.
