Of self-discovery and transformation

Armie Hammer (centre) and Timothée Chalamet (right) in Call Me by Your Name.

Spazju Kreattiv is showing the Golden Globe-nominated film Call Me By Your Name, a love story about self-discovery and transformation.

It’s the summer of 1983 and 17-year-old Elio (Timothée Chalamet) encounters first love when the suave Oliver (Armie Hammer) arrives to attend the annual internship that Elio’s father offers to doctoral students.

Drenched in culture and the warm Italian sun, Elio and Oliver’s courtship unfolds with all the sweetness, awkwardness and quick-wit of youth – a balancing act between longing to be loved and longing to impress.

Italian director Luca Guad-agnino (I Am Love, A Bigger Splash) creates an Eden-like setting where poolside chats, bike rides along tree-lined roads, peach orchards and classical art combine to create an air of innocence and idealised childhood summers.

The moving images are accompanied by Sufjan Steven’s signature blend of roughly-hewn, dream-like ballads.

Call Me By Your Name is certified 15. It is showing tomorrow at the St James Cavalier cinema, Valletta, at 8.30pm. For tickets and more information, log on to www.kreatttivita.org.