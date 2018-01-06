Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem comes to a close

Photos: Daniel Cilia

The ninth edition of the Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem live crib closes tomorrow, the feast of the Epiphany, with a re-enactment of the Adoration of the Magi. The Three Wise Men will depart from Mellieħa at 10am to board the Gozo Channel ferry. They will then leave from Mġarr Harbour at 3pm on horseback to make a triumphal entrance in the Nativity village and pay homage to Baby Jesus.

The 20,000-square-metre live crib also includes a fishermen’s port, a 30-metre suspended rope bridge which visitors can cross to take a trip along a ‘river’ on a Maltese boat, as well as a bakery, a blacksmith, a carpenter, a wine tavern, an open-air market and an inn.

The event is organised by the Għajnsielem local council, the Ministry for Gozo, Our Lady of Loreto parish church and Għajnsielem NGOs.

The Nativity village is open today between 4.30 and 8.30pm and tomorrow between 2pm and 8pm.