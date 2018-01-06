A day at the Citadel
Members of the Historical Re-enactment Group of Malta (HRGM) will today take visitors to the Citadel in Victoria back to the time of the last days of the Order of St John.
Visitors will be greeted by armed guards, will be able to stroll along the narrow passageways, tour the Old Prisons, watch food of the period being prepared, observe military drills and meet townsfolk. The experience will also include free guided tours and a lecture on Gozitan corsairs of the period.
Established in 1998, HRGM sets up re-enactment events featuring the late period of the Knights in Malta, as well as the time of the French Blockade.
The event is being held today between 10am and 4pm. Entrance is free.
Programme
10-11am: Free animated guided tour of the Citadel
10.30-11am: Citadel prisons will be manned by wardens and ‘inmates’
11-11.45am: Lecture: Gozitan corsairs 1760-1798
Noon-1.30pm: Food preparation at the Natural History Museum garden
12.30-1.30pm: Military drill display in Cathedral Square
2.30-3.30pm: Free animated guided tour of the Citadel
3-4pm: Citadel prisons to be manned by wardens and ‘inmates’
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.