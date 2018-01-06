A day at the Citadel

Members of the Historical Re-enactment Group of Malta (HRGM) will today take visitors to the Citadel in Victoria back to the time of the last days of the Order of St John.

Visitors will be greeted by armed guards, will be able to stroll along the narrow passageways, tour the Old Prisons, watch food of the period being prepared, observe military drills and meet townsfolk. The experience will also include free guided tours and a lecture on Gozitan corsairs of the period.

Established in 1998, HRGM sets up re-enactment events featuring the late period of the Knights in Malta, as well as the time of the French Blockade.

The event is being held today between 10am and 4pm. Entrance is free.

Programme

10-11am: Free animated guided tour of the Citadel

10.30-11am: Citadel prisons will be manned by wardens and ‘inmates’

11-11.45am: Lecture: Gozitan corsairs 1760-1798

Noon-1.30pm: Food preparation at the Natural History Museum garden

12.30-1.30pm: Military drill display in Cathedral Square

2.30-3.30pm: Free animated guided tour of the Citadel

3-4pm: Citadel prisons to be manned by wardens and ‘inmates’