Frozen iguanas found in Florida due to cold weather

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Iguanas in Florida froze and fell from trees due to cold weather on Thursday morning.

Stephanie Thompson, from Lake Worth, Florida, told Reuters she found frozen iguanas outside her home.

"Good news to report both had warmed up enough to move along by lunchtime," she said.

Local media reported temperatures dropped below 5C in some parts of south Florida on Thursday morning.