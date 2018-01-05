X

Friday, January 5, 2018, 11:27 by Reuters

Frozen iguanas found in Florida due to cold weather

Iguanas in Florida froze and fell from trees due to cold weather on Thursday  morning.

Stephanie Thompson, from Lake Worth, Florida, told Reuters she found frozen iguanas outside her home.

"Good news to report both had warmed up enough to move along by lunchtime," she said.

Local media reported temperatures dropped below 5C in some parts of south Florida on Thursday morning.

