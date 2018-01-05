Watch: PN deputy leader hails Café Premier turnaround 'a success'

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

'Not at all': David Agius defends his presence at the Cafe' Premier reopening. Video: Jonathan Borg

PN deputy leader David Agius, who once said the €4.2 million Café Premier bailout “stank of corruption”, today said the project had been turned around “from a controversy to a success”.

Standing side-by-side with Justice Minister Owen Bonnici during the inauguration of the Valletta local council’s new offices at the former Café Premier site, Mr Agius thanked both the council and the government for sitting round the table to find the best solution for the site.

Recently elected PN leader Adrian Delia has promised a new way of doing politics and uniting the country.

Mr Agius, the PN’s spokesman for local councils, said the €330k used to restore the building was money well spent.

He said politics worked better when people sat around a table and thrashed out issues.

Valletta mayor Aleixei Dingli and Justice Minister Owen Bonnici inaugurate the new council building. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Politicians, he said, had the capacity and intelligence to find solutions for the good of the country.

On his part, Dr Bonnici thanked all those involved in the project.

He said working together with the Opposition had reaped more benefits, and demonstrated a level of political maturity.

The National Audit Office has slammed the government's purchase of Cafe' Premier, saying that it did not obtain value for money even though the property was bought at market value.

It NAO expressed a number of reservations regarding the manner in which the government acquired the property.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was found to have used his private e-mail address to conduct government business during the bailout deal.

