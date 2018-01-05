X

Closing in:

Advert
Friday, January 5, 2018, 12:42 by Jacob Borg

Watch: PN deputy leader hails Café Premier turnaround 'a success'

David Agius in attendance as controversial site inaugurated as new council building

'Not at all': David Agius defends his presence at the Cafe' Premier reopening. Video: Jonathan Borg

PN deputy leader David Agius, who once said the €4.2 million Café Premier bailout “stank of corruption”, today said the project had been turned around “from a controversy to a success”.

Standing side-by-side with Justice Minister Owen Bonnici during the inauguration of the Valletta local council’s new offices at the former Café Premier site, Mr Agius thanked both the council and the government for sitting round the table to find the best solution for the site.

Read: Make Café Premier seat of local council – mayor

Recently elected PN leader Adrian Delia has promised a new way of doing politics and uniting the country.

Mr Agius, the PN’s spokesman for local councils, said the €330k used to restore the building was money well spent.

He said politics worked better when people sat around a table and thrashed out issues.

Valletta mayor Aleixei Dingli and Justice Minister Owen Bonnici inaugurate the new council building. Photo: Jonathan BorgValletta mayor Aleixei Dingli and Justice Minister Owen Bonnici inaugurate the new council building. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Politicians, he said, had the capacity and intelligence to find solutions for the good of the country.

Read: ‘Muscat must resign over Cafe Premier deal’

On his part, Dr Bonnici thanked all those involved in the project.

He said working together with the Opposition had reaped more benefits, and demonstrated a level of political maturity.

The National Audit Office has slammed the government's purchase of Cafe' Premier, saying that it did not obtain value for money even though the property was bought at market value.

It NAO expressed a number of reservations regarding the manner in which the government acquired the property.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was found to have used his private e-mail address to conduct government business during the bailout deal.

Read: Broker breaks silence on Café Premier deal

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Bomb found under car in Fgura

  2. Entertainment industry blames Valletta NYE events for fewer patrons

  3. Timely police action saves usury victim from suicide in the...

  4. Trouble brewing for old Birkirkara church

  5. Julie Meyer decides not to redomicile her UK fund to Malta

  6. Flu cases double, piling pressure on hospital staff

  7. Ministry defends Michael Farrugia's record after statement...

  8. PN, government agree on Vitals deal debate, but, crucially, not...

  9. Father jailed for smuggling drug to imprisoned son, fearing suicide

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed