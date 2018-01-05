Unauthorised parker who hassled drivers barred from car park

An unauthorised parker in Valletta has been fined and barred from approaching the car park by a court.

Transport Malta on Friday welcomed a court decision saying it rewarded the police and its efforts in protecting drivers in public car parks.

The man, who is not a parker and does not hold a Transport Malta tag, was repeatedly asked by Transport Malta officials to leave the area, to no avail - despite the authority opening two court cases against him.

Read: Pressure mounts to get rid of car park attendants

He harassed drivers for money and always returned to harass more. Transport Malta gathered evidence of his illegal actions and instituted yet another case.

He has now been fined €500, the maximum allowed by law, and forbidden from accessing the area for six months, risking imprisonment should he be caught in the area.

Transport Malta said it took reports seriously and stepped up its clamp down on parking area-related illegal activities.

Read: Transport Malta clamping down on abusive parking lot attendants

It said it will be proceeding in court against two other individuals who committed similar offences in other public parking areas.

Drivers can park for free in public car parks, which are clearly identified by a Transport Malta sign.

Abuse should be reported on freephone 8007 2393.