Tender for €3.5m fibre optic link with Gozo

Several years after a second telecommunication link with Gozo was first mooted, Malta Enterprise has issued a call for tenders for the €3.5 million project, to be completed within nine months of the contract being signed.

The link will take the form of a submarine part and land-based sections on both the Malta and Gozo ends.

The proposed route commences at the Xewkija industrial estate, proceeds 3.6 kilometres to the shore at Tal-Fessej, limits of Mġarr ix-Xini, then under water for a distance of 13 kilometres, landing at Golden Bay before terminating 4.3 kilometres away at Żebbiegħ.

In order to minimise the extent of disturbance both on the rocky foreshore and shore end at Mġarr ix-Xini, it is being proposed to use an unutilised pipeline as the cable duct, with the end emerging into the water around 10 metres below sea level.

The project, financed by the government, is aimed at provid-ing security and to cater for future growth.

Funds for a feasibility study had been allocated in 2014.

The €250,000 government-commissioned study concluded that a second link between the islands could lure up to 200 high-skilled workers seeking better opportunities in IT, gaming and the digital creative industry.

The report noted that, if accompanied by proper fiscal and pro-business measures, the €3.5 million investment could give even higher returns that could boost the Gozitan economy.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had said the lack of a robust IT infrastructure was putting off potential investors from the gaming industry, among others.

In 2016, Gozo contributed 4.3 per cent of Malta’s GDP. The GDP per capita is just a bit more than Malta’s.

Bids for the turnkey project have to be submitted by March 8.