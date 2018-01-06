Historic stone plinth in Kalkara falls victim to vandals
Pillar dates back to Hospitallers
The historic stone plinth standing at a junction in Santa Liberata Street in Kalkara was unceremoniously vandalised during the festive period, Fondazzjoni Wirt Artna - Malta Heritage Trust lamented.
In the process, the top part of the plinth was severely damaged with some of its over-sized capping stones dislodged and toppled over. The rest of the structure sustained similar damage.
"Not so long ago this same historic monument was subjected to some very crude ‘restoration’ interventions which has left it covered in repointing material," the NGO added.
The stone plinth dates back to the Hospitaller period and originally supported a large timber crucifix. This crucifix was removed from it during an act of bravado cby members of the Zejtun Militia to spite the occupying French enclosed in Fort San Salvatore just a few metres away during the French Blockade in 1799.
The crucifix was marched from there to Zejtun and erected on the right side of the parish church, where it remains to this day.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.