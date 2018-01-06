Donor wanted building to be used for pastoral purposes and not art - relatives

The new centre of liturgical art in Gozo has hit a snag after the kin of the building's donor argued that the current use of the premises ran counter to his will.

Merely a few days after its official inauguration, Reverend Fr Victor Vella, Mr Douglas Andrew Savege, Rev. Mgr Dr Joseph Vella Gauci and Rev. Fr John Mejlak, as next of kin of the late Rev. Mgr Dr Anton Gauci, filed a judicial protest before the Magistrates’ Courts (Gozo) in their Superior Jurisdiction, in an attempt to safeguard the memory of their relative who had donated the house to the Gozo Diocese.

‘Villa Mons Gauci’ in Pope John Paul II Street, Victoria had been transferred to the church authorities under the express condition of being ‘perennially used for pious, pastoral and charitable purposes'.

The premises were subsequently converted into a training centre for artists who wished to create works of art for the Church.

During the official inauguration ceremony late last month, Gozo Bishop Mgr Mario Grech declared that this project was aimed at improving art and liturgy, which went “hand in hand because they make visible that which is not seen”.

Yet, the late Mgr Gauci’s next of kin argued that such a use did not respect the true will of the donor and constituted a deviation from the original intention of their deceased relative.

In their judicial protest, it was argued that the development of art whether for liturgical purposes or otherwise, did not fall within the definition of pious, pastoral or even charitable purpose and did not fit “within the framework of the Catholic social teaching (CST) throughout the ages”.

Moreover, the setting up of this artistic venture doubtlessly created an economic burden “of considerable proportions” which was to be reflected in the annual accounts of the diocese, still to be published, the protesting parties claimed.

While drawing the attention of the Church authorities to these acts which allegedly went against the true wishes of the donor, the parties declared that they were holding the Gozo Diocese responsible at law.

Lawyer Alfred Grech signed the judicial protest.