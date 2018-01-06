X

Closing in:

Advert
Friday, January 5, 2018, 22:52

Van Dijk heads derby winner on Liverpool debut

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk celebrates scoring their second goal as Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson, Jonjoe Kenny and team mates look dejected.

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk celebrates scoring their second goal as Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson, Jonjoe Kenny and team mates look dejected.

Virgil van Dijk made a dream start to his Anfield career, scoring the winning goal on his debut for Liverpool, as they beat city rivals Everton 2-1 in their FA Cup third round tie on Friday.

The Dutchman, signed last week from Southampton for a reported fee of 75 million pounds ($101.7 million), rose inside the area to head home an Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain corner in the 84th minute of what had been a pulsating Merseyside derby.

Liverpool looked to have been frustrated after Gylfi Sigurdsson brought Everton level in the 67th minute after a brilliant counter-attack from Sam Allardyce's side.

The home side had taken the lead through a 35th minute penalty from James Milner after Everton defender Mason Holgate had pulled down Adam Lallana in the box.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Live: Football transfers news and rumours

  2. Updated: Bozovic joins Balzan on loan

  3. Beerman heads to Queen of the South on loan

  4. Mourinho dismisses talk of leaving United

  5. Pena Beltre joins Valletta

  6. Rampant Stripes too strong for Gżira

  7. Lingard and Lukaku give Man United late 2-0 win over Derby

  8. Van Dijk heads derby winner on Liverpool debut

  9. Simeone scores late as Viola, Inter share spoils

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 06-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed