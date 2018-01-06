Van Dijk heads derby winner on Liverpool debut
Virgil van Dijk made a dream start to his Anfield career, scoring the winning goal on his debut for Liverpool, as they beat city rivals Everton 2-1 in their FA Cup third round tie on Friday.
The Dutchman, signed last week from Southampton for a reported fee of 75 million pounds ($101.7 million), rose inside the area to head home an Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain corner in the 84th minute of what had been a pulsating Merseyside derby.
Liverpool looked to have been frustrated after Gylfi Sigurdsson brought Everton level in the 67th minute after a brilliant counter-attack from Sam Allardyce's side.
The home side had taken the lead through a 35th minute penalty from James Milner after Everton defender Mason Holgate had pulled down Adam Lallana in the box.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.