Simeone scores late as Viola, Inter share spoils

Fiorentina's Giovanni Simeone scores their first goal.

Giovanni Simeone scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser as Fiorentina fought back to draw 1-1 against Inter Milan at the Stadio Franchi.

The Nerazzurri had taken just one point from the last three Serie A matches, which had seen them lose more ground on leaders Napoli and Juventus.

However, Mauro Icardi’s goal early in the second half looked to have been enough to secure all three points until Simeone lashed in from close range.

Fiorentina had enjoyed the better of the first-half chances, with Cyril Thereau twice off target.

Inter, though, went ahead after 55 minutes as Icardi knocked in a rebound after his bullet-header from a free-kick had been brilliantly saved by Marco Sportiello.

Fiorentina came close to a swift equaliser when Samir Handanovic tipped away a free-kick from Cristiano Biraghi.

Midfielder Borja Valero, who left La Viola during the summer, headed over before Handanovic made another stunning save to deny Khouma Babacar’s acrobatic effort.

Fiorentina, though, were not to be denied when Valentin Eysseric teed up Simeone, who crashed the ball in from six yards.

Earlier on Friday, Udinese saw their five-match league winning run end with a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Chievo.

The Flying Donkeys went ahead after nine minutes through a 20-yard strike from Ivan Radovanovic.

Chievo had the ball in the net again as defender Fabrizio Cacciatore nodded a free-kick into the top corner. However, the goal was ruled out for a marginal offside call following a lengthy consolation with the video assistant referee.

Udinese levelled five minutes before the break - after Chievo defender Nenad Tomovic diverted a cross into his own net - and are now two points behind sixth-placed Sampdoria.