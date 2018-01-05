Live: Football transfers news and rumours

Ross Barkley is in talks to join Chelsea.

The winter transfer window is less than a week away and the timesofmalta.com SportsDesk is back with you to follow all the latest gossip and rumours from the football world, including the Maltese Premier League.

Jurgen Suda.

1.10pm Senglea Athletic have taken promising forward Jurgen Suda on loan until the end of the season.

Suda, who is owned by Valletta FC, started the season on loan with Division One side Żebbuġ Rangers.

During the last few weeks he started training with Senglea Athletic who on Thursday reached an agreement to keep the player on loan till the end of the campaign.

12.55pm Argentine striker Mauro Zarate is leaving Watford to return to his first club Velez Sarsfield on loan, the Buenos Aires side said.

"The 30-year old striker arrives on loan to begin his third stint at the club," Velez said in a short statement.

Zarate, whose globe-trotting career has also included spells at Lazio, Inter Milan, West Ham United, Fiorentina and Birmingham City, made just three appearances for Watford and spent the last few months on loan at Al-Nasr in Dubai.

He is expected to arrive in Argentina "within days" for a deal Velez said would run until the end of the current Superliga season in May.

Enmy Pena Beltre (right) has left St Andrews to join Valletta.

12.30pm Huge transfer news from the BOV Premier League as Valletta have agreed to sign winger Enmy Pena Beltre from St Andrews.

The Dominican Republic player was courted by several top clubs during this month's transfer window but has opted to join the capital club.

Read all the details of the story here...

12.05pm We start the day with a major news from the English Premier League as Chelsea are in talks to sign Ross Barkley from Everton.

The England midfielder, who has not featured for Everton this season despite recently returning to first-team training following hamstring surgery, has less than six months remaining on his contract.

Barkley came close to joining Chelsea in the summer transfer window after the clubs agreed a £35m fee, but ultimately opted against the move to Stamford Bridge.

10.32pm Barcelona and Turkey midfielder Arda Turan has reportedly been offered to Milan.

According to Il Giornale, Milan were approached by agent Ahmet Bulut, who represents Arda.

However, there is no indication as to whether the Rossoneri will take on the 30-year-old.

Arda is firmly on the fringes at Camp Nou, despite the Catalans paying €41m to sign him from Atletico Madrid in 2015.

10.14pm Ianis Hagi could reunite with father Gheorghe at Viitorul Constanta after the Romanian champions made a bid for the Fiorentina attacker.

A statement on Viitorul’s official website confirmed an offer to buy Hagi for the same fee that Fiorentina paid last year had been sent to the Viola.

The 19-year-old came up through his dad’s youth academy, before playing under him for two seasons.

Ianis had also been linked with Turkish side Galatasaray, with whom his father won the UEFA Cup in 2000.

9.39pm Schalke have signed Juventus forward Marko Pjaca on loan for the remainder of the season.

Croatia international Pjaca, 22, who has not featured for Juve this season having suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in March, has joined up with the Germans in Benidorm for a mid-season training camp.

8.44pm Benevento President Oreste Vigorito reveals Napoli have asked for permission to speak to Amato Ciciretti.

The forward is out of contract at the end of the season, so is free to negotiate with other clubs this month, but there has also been speculation he could move in January.

“Last night I received, as is required by the regulations, a notification and communication from Napoli to request the chance to speak and negotiate with our player Amato Ciciretti,” Vigorito confirmed on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

7.55pm Paris Saint-Germain Coach Unai Emery says Inter target Javier Pastore “didn’t tell me he wanted to leave”.

The Argentinian international has been heavily linked with the Nerazzurri, though they could only take him on loan in January due to Financial Fair Play restrictions.

However, the PSG Coach doesn’t believe the former Palermo man is keen to leave this winter.

“I’ve talked a lot with him,” Emery told AFP.

“When he’s good his an important player, when he maintains his consistency, when he trains and plays well.

Jean Diego Moser (right) is one of Naxxar Lions' latest acquisitions.

7.08pm More news from Maltese football, as Naxxar Lions have brought in a large number of foreign players, mostly from Brazil, ahead of the second part of the season.

Oliver Spiteri bolstered his offensive line with the acquisition of Rodrigo Leandro da Costa, 32, who most recently was on the books of Bangu Atletico Clube of Brazil.

From the same club, Naxxar also acquired the services of 27-year old defender Rafael Santos Henriques Caetano.

In the meantime, they brought in two other striker in fellow compatriot Jean Diego Moser, 24, and Rodrigo Leandro da Costa, 32.

The former striker featured for Clube Atletico Metropolitano in his native country while he has also European experience, given he played in Austria with Union Vocklamart, while the latter has played both in Brazil and also in Asia, with the likes of Busan Park of South Korea and FC Khaleej of Saudi Arabia.

7.00pm Monaco head coach Leonardo Jardim says his team "are not in the habit of doing major sales of players” in the winter window following Thomas Lemar being linked with a move to the Premier League, with Liverpool particular keen on the midfielder.

Jardim lost Tiemoue Bakayoko, Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva and Kylian Mbappe in the summer, so he is unlikely to want to see Lemar depart in January.

6.42pm New signing for Arsenal..

6.20pm Robert Prosinecki has been appointed as coach of Bosnia Herzegovina.

6.14pm Neither Manchester United nor Henrikh Mkhitaryan are keen on a loan deal to Inter, according to Sky in Italy.

It was reported in December that the Serie A club were interested in the Armenian, who has struggled to hold down a first-team place under Jose Mourinho in recent months.

5.10pm Some news regarding Maltese players as Myles Beerman has left Rangers to join Championship side Queen of the South on loan until the end of the season.



For further details about this transfer click here.

4.15pm Gżira United are working hard to bring in defensive reinforcements following the departure of Sem Kamana and Andre White.

Kamana was released by the club last month while White has joined Pieta Hotspurs.

Club sources have told Times of Malta that the club have already identified two potential targets that would bring more quality to their defence and midfield and are hopeful of wrapping up a transfer by next week.

3.50pm Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remains silent on speculation on Philippe Coutinho.

3.35pm Former Napoli, Inter and Watford boss Walter Mazzarri has replaced Sinisa Mihajlovic as Torino's head coach.

Mihajlovic, 48, was sacked the day after Torino's 2-0 Coppa Italia quarter-final defeat to city rivals Juventus on Wednesday night.

A statement from the Serie A club thanked the Serbian tactician, who has also managed Sampdoria and AC Milan, for the work he did at Torino over the last 18 months.

Yesterday afternoon Torino announced that new head coach Mazzarri, who left Watford last May, would take charge of training at Filadelfia, ahead of Saturday's league visit of Bologna.

3.15pm Manchester City are interested in signing Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez.

Sky Sports News reported that City are actively trying to sign a new centre-back in January and Martinez is one of their options.

The Citizens also remain keen on West Brom defender Jonny Evans, who was a target for them in the summer.

Albion boss Alan Pardew said on Monday that they would wait to see if a club made a bid for Evans before deciding on his future.

He has also admitted he is planning for a potential replacement.

2.50pm Scottish side Rangers close in on first signing in the winter transfer window...

2.15pm Sam Allardyce has revealed that he is expecting Everton to receive bids for Ross Barkley from big clubs in January.

Barkley, who has returned to training following a long-term absence with a hamstring injury, is out of contract this summer and is reportedly a target for a number of Premier League teams.

"I would expect there would be sometime in this window if there is going to be any interest from some of the big boys," said Allardyce.

1.45pm We have also just learnt that Balzan are also set to sign winger Siraj Arab.

The Valletta product started the season with Ħamrun Spartans but failed to secure a regular place in Jacques Scerri's squad

Ħamrun have decided to part ways with the player last month and Siraj will now continue the season with Balzan where he will rejoin with his brother Samir Arab and is set to put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half years contract.

Ivan Bozovic

1.15pm First major transfer of the day from the Maltese Premier League as Premier League high-flyers Balzan have taken Serbian defender Ivan Bozovic on loan from FK Zemun until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old right back arrived in Malta this week and agreed personal terms and is already available for Balzan coach Marco Micovic ahead of Saturday's league match against St Andrews at the Centenary Stadium on Saturday.

See full story here.

1.10pm With just 18 months left on his contract, West Brom are hopeful Jonny Evans will commit to a new deal to keep him at The Hawthorns, the Mirror reports.

But with interest mounting from Manchester City and Manchester United the club may have to be prepared to sell him.

Reports suggest United are willing to offer £20million for the defender, who spent 10 years at Old Trafford before moving to Albion in 2015.

12.55pm Everton are closing in on their first signing of the January transfer window...

Robbie Keane

12.45pm Wolves want to bring Robbie Keane back to Molineux to help them secure promotion to the Premier League.

The 37-year-old is keen on a surprise and emotional return to the club this month, Press Association Sport understands.

He made his professional debut for Wolves in 1997 before moving to Coventry for £6million two years later.

Keane has been playing for ATK in India, where Teddy Sheringham is first-team coach, but may be able to secure an early release from his contract.

12.30pm Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed they will sign Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from PAS Giannina in the current transfer window.

According to British media reports, Mavropanos will complete a move to the Emirates Stadium this week in a deal worth around 2 million pounds ($2.70 million).

When asked about the deal after Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Wednesday, Wenger said: "Yes but he's not ready to play for us, we'll give him out on loan."

Mavropanos, 20, has impressed at both ends in his first full season in Greece's Super League for PAS Giannina, scoring three goals in 14 appearances.

12.20pm Leeds United have agreed a deal to sign Japan international midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi from Gamba Osaka, the English Championship club said on Thursday.

The 21-year-old will travel to England next week for a medical with a view of completing a permanent move to Elland Road.

"As the J1 League ended in early December, it is likely that Leeds United will loan Ideguchi out to Cultural Leonesa until the end of the season should the player pass his medical," Leeds said in a statement.

12.10pm Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants to sign Tottenham's Danny Rose, but is facing resistance from the board, according to the Daily Mail.

Mourinho is said to see the 27-year-old as a good fit for the team, though the executives are reportedly still putting their confidence in Luke Shaw, who has fallen out of favour with Mourinho after a bad run of form and injury issues.

Werder Bremen defender Luca Caldirola is eager for a return to Serie A and it’s reported the most likely option is Cagliari.

The centre-back turns 27 next month and came up through the Inter academy, given loan spells at Brescia and Cesena before his transfer to Germany in 2013.

He was sent out on loan to Darmstadt last term and has been give only one appearance since his switch back to Bremen.

Caldirola vented his frustration at the lack of playing time and, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, is close to a Cagliari move.

10.41pm West Bromwich Albion loanee Grzegorz Krychowiak is reportedly on Roma’s radar for January.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Krychowiak has been offered to Roma and would be open to the switch, despite the Rossoneri initially rejecting the midfielder for Maxime Gonalons.

The Pole was brought to Sevilla by Giallorossi sporting director Monchi in 2014 and won two Europa Leagues with the club.

He was then sold to Paris Saint-Germain for €30m last year, following Coach Unai Emery to Parc des Princes, but made just 11 starts in 2016-17.

The 27-year-old has since pitched up on loan at West Brom, who are bottom of the Premier League.

10.31pm Besiktas new boy Domagoj Vida has called on Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic to join him in Turkey.

Vida and Mandzukic are international teammates for Croatia, and the defender singled out the 30-year-old as someone he wanted to play with at Besiktas, having recently arrived from Dynamo Kiev.

“I’m not on social media, but some of my friends have published my ‘Come to Besiktas’ video,” he said at a Press conference.

“Perhaps I’ll say ‘Come to Besiktas’ to Mandzukic as well!”

10.17pm Martin Caceres could join Lazio next week, as Verona insist “he’ll be with us for Napoli”.

The Uruguayan defender joined the Butei in the summer, but it was widely reported at the time a deal was already in place with Lazio for him to move in January.

Today the club’s sporting director spoke in a Press conference, and his words seemed to indicate that Caceres will move after this weekend’s games.

“I’d do it again,” Filippo Fusco told the assembled media.

“He came to Verone because he’s a great player who had to recover from injury and he’s done well to adapt to this team.

“He has a contract until June, now we’ll meet with the player to understand his will. He’ll be with us for Napoli.

“There’s nothing signed with Lazio, but if a player wants to stay here he must be motivated and have no regrets.”

9.55pm Southampton are favourites to sign Arsenal’s Theo Walcott if the winger leaves the Emirates during the January transfer window, according to Sky sources.

It’s understood the situation is likely to become clearer in the next week with talks expected between the club and Walcott’s representatives although a deal is not imminent.

Walcott may consider wage cut to secure more games ahead of this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

9.25pm Diego Costa enjoyed a typically eventful return to action for Atletico Madrid, scoring within six minutes of coming off the bench in his side's 4-0 King's Cup win at Lleida Esportiu but appearing to injure his knee in the process.

Costa turned Juanfran's low cross into the net in the 69th minute for Atletico's third goal in the first leg of the last 16 tie against third division Lleida but immediately limped to the sidelines. He did return to the pitch, however, and completed the game.

9.02pm Breaking news from Maltese football, as defending champions Hibernians will welcome Jorginho back to their ranks.

Jorginho joined the Saudi club last summer on a season-loan deal after he had agreed a new two-year contract with Hibernians.

But Jorginho’s experience in the Middle East seems to have fell short of expectations as he decided to return to Mata and continue the season with Hibernians.

Jorginho is expected to play his first match for Hibernians this weekend when they face Ħamrun Spartans at the National Stadium.



Further details on this transfer will be on tomorrow's newspaper of Times of Malta.

8.48pm Bayern Munich have confirmed their interest in Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka.

Bayern’s Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic said: "Leon Goretzka is a great player, that's clear. He is a Schalke player and we obviously respect that.

"But he is a German international and we can say that we are interested in him."

LA Galaxy have re-signed Ashley Cole.

8.21pm LA Galaxy have re-signed Ashley Cole on a one-year contract.

“We are very excited that Ashley will be returning for us in 2018. He has been a tremendous leader for our club,” said LA Galaxy head coach Sigi Schmid.

“He has shown he can be successful in this league and we are confident that will continue in the season ahead.”

7.54pm Inter will make some money if Liverpool go through with their €150m sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

The transfer is imminent and has been in the works for several months, but they managed to stall the Brazilian until now.

It’s reported the price will be €110m plus another €40m in performance-related bonuses.

Inter bought a young Coutinho from Vasco da Gama in 2008 for just €3.8m and sold him to Liverpool, following a loan spell at Espanyol, for €13m in January 2013.

As the Nerazzurri had a hand in his development, they are owed some of the 5 per cent of a selling-on fee.

Calcio e Finanza calculated that, if the €150m transfer is confirmed, Inter will receive approximately €2m: 1.25 per cent of the total.

7.30pm Director of sport Monchi reportedly told the players “anyone who doesn’t show a winning mentality cannot have a place at Roma.”

The Giallorossi have stuttered lately, crashing out of the Coppa Italia to Torino and managing one point in their last three competitive games.

Ahead of today’s training session, Monchi gave a motivational speech to the squad and Sky Sport Italia claim it was a stark warning.

“At this delicate moment, we need to exhibit a winning mentality,” Monchi reportedly said.

“Anyone who doesn’t show a winning mentality cannot have a place at Roma.”

7.15pm Milan could sell Mateo Musacchio just six months after his €18m transfer from Villarreal, as he rarely plays.

The 27-year-old Argentina international was signed in July 2017 and was one of the first new arrivals under the Yonghong Li tenure.

However, the defender has managed only 18 competitive appearances this season and is often benched in favour of Alessio Romagnoli and Leonardo Bonucci.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, Musacchio is on the market if the Rossoneri can get someone more suited to new Coach Gennaro Gattuso’s tactics.

7.01pm Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde admits Philippe Coutinho is a “great player” but refused to comment on a potential move for the Liverpool man.

Liverpool have softened their stance and are now open to the option of selling Coutinho in January, according to Guillem Balague.

Valverde said: "I've got nothing to say about Coutinho. We respect the fact he plays for another club.

“I discover many things here, which I didn't know before, of they are true, which I don't know too. Coutinho is a player from other team and he plays for other team. He is a great player and we don't know what will happen in the future but I like more the players I have now on the squad. We will see if he comes or not.”

Thomas Veronese (right) has distinguished himself as one of the best foreigners in Malta this season, so far.

6.25pm Sevilla coach Vincenzo Montella has tabled an offer for Sandro, according to Radio MARCA.

Despite scoring 14 goals in 30 appearances for Malaga last term, the striker has yet to score for Everton and hasn’t featured under Sam Allardyce.

6.11pm Some news from Maltese football, as Mosta's Thomas Veronese is on the radar of several Maltese clubs.



The Italian defender, 31, has confirmed with Times of Malta that there is also interest in him from Italy, but any transfer talks, if any, between the interested clubs, his agent and Mosta are still in their early stages.

The former Trento and Mestre player has distinguished himself as one of the best left-backs in the league with seven assist in the first 14 matches of the season.



5.59pm Oldham's assistant manager Paul Jewell has quit after just over a month in his role with the Sky Bet League One club.

Former Wigan and Bradford boss Jewell, 53, was appointed as Latics manager Richie Wellens' assistant at the end of November.

"Oldham Athletic can confirm that Paul Jewell has resigned from his role as assistant manager," the club announced on their official website.

"The club and manager Richie Wellens would like to thank him for his contributions during his time at SportsDirect.com Park."

5.37pm Former Liverpool and England goalkeeper David James has returned to India for a second spell in charge of Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters.

James was player-head coach of the Sachin Tendulkar co-owned franchise in the inaugural season of the ISL in 2014 where he guided the Blasters to the final.

The 47-year-old takes over from Dutchman Rene Meulensteen, who was sacked on Tuesday after a poor start to the season which has seen the Kochi-based outfit lose five of their first seven matches.

5.19pm Zinedine Zidane has refused to rule out the possibility of Real Madrid signing new players in the January transfer window, saying "anything can happen".

Zidane met Real president Florentino Perez on Tuesday and hinted that they discussed new signings.

"We talked about everything and maybe we talked about the possibility of reinforcements for the team," he said.

5.14pm Sean Goss admits it was a “no-brainer” for him to join Rangers until the end of the season from Queens Park Rangers.

He said: “Rangers is a massive football club with a massive fanbase as well, and being out there seeing the stadium was unbelievable.”

Giuseppe Sarao. Photo: Dominic Borg

3.30pm Giuseppe Sarao has rescinded his contract with Sliema Wanderers due to a long-term knee injury.

The Italian goalkeeper suffered the injury during the Premier League match against Balzan last September. He underwent surgery last month and is set to return to action in March.

Sarao has travelled back to Italy where he is continuing his rehabilitation in Bologna.

The Italian told Times of Malta that he is grateful to club president Keith Perry, Jean Paul Sammut and all the coaching staff for their support during his recovery time.

3.15pm Juventus have found an agreement with Schalke for Marko Pjaca, who will move to the Bundesliga side on loan, according to SkySports Italia.

It will be a loan until the end of the season for 1m euros plus 500,000 euros extra depending on how many games he plays. In the last few hours, Wolfsburg were in for him as well but the player chose Schalke.

3pm Bayern Munich are keen to sign Leon Goretzka from Schalke 04 despite the fact that the latter denied that the Germany international could be on his way to Bavaria.

2.30pm Matteo Darmian's agent claims Serie A teams have shown interest in signing the out-of-favour Manchester United full-back.

Tuillo Tinti told Rete Sport: "I have never received calls from Roma for the player. There are contacts with other Serie A teams, but not with the Giallorossi. For the moment, the boy is not for sale ".

2.15pm Former J-League champions Kashima Antlers have announced the signing of Japan international defender Atsushi Uchida from German second division side Union Berlin.

Uchida, who joined the second division side in the summer after seven seasons with Bundesliga side Schalke, terminated his one-year contract with Union and will link up with Kashima, the club said in a statement.

The 29-year-old started his professional career with Kashima before moving to Germany in 2010 and has also represented Japan 74 times, including at the World Cup finals in South Africa in 2010 and in Brazil four years later.

2.00pm Philippe Coutinho's days at Liverpool look numbered according to Spanish football pundit Guillem Balague.

1.45pm Some news from the Maltese Premier League.

Champions Hibernians have just confirmed that they have signed Portuguese striker Joao Moreira.

As reported by Times of Malta late last week, the towering striker, who last played in New Zealand with Auckland City, has joined the Paolites until the end of the season.

He is expected to make his debut against Ħamrun Spartans on Sunday.

1.25pm Crystal Palace have renewed their interest in Lille central defender Ibrahim Amadou – and SkySports is reporting they have put in a £16m bid.

Palace held talks with Lille this time last year for the 24-year old Cameroon-born player, who can also play as a defensive midfielder.

1.15pm Barcelona fans received great news this morning as record signing Ousmane Dembele is set to return from a long injury layoff in Thursday's Copa del Rey match against Celta Vigo, the club has said.

Dembele, who joined Barcelona for a 105 million euro ($126.60 million) fee that could rise to 147 million, from Borussia Dortmund in August, made only three appearances for the La Liga side before rupturing his hamstring against Getafe on Sept. 16.

1.05pm Speculation around Alexis Sanchez's Arsenal future is mounting after boss Arsene Wenger appeared to signal he is open to offers if a replacement can be found in time during the January transfer window.

The Daily Mail reports that the Gunners could be tempted by offers of more than £25million - with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly showing the most interest in the 29-year-old.

7.50pm Birkirkara are expected to sign a Brazilian striker this week.

Club sources have told Times of Malta that the player is already training with Paul Zammit's squad and negotiations are expected to be completed by the end of the week.

Zammit has already signed Macedonian goalkeeper Kristijan Naumovski, Brazilian defender Fernando Barbosa and Serbian attacking midfielder Srdjan Dimitrov.

All three players featured in Sunday's 3-2 friendly victory over Hibs at Corradino with Barbosa netting one of the goals.

7.25pm David Moyes has made signing a central midfielder his top priority this month and Joe Allen is one of his targets, according to SkySports.

However, struggling Stoke do not want to sell the Welshman during the current transfer window.

Other West Ham transfer targets include Steven N'Zonzi, Jonjo Shelvey and William Carvalho

7.00pm Borussia Moenchengladbach have made a bid in the region of £10m for West Ham defender Reece Oxford, according to SkySports reported.

Oxford joined the Bundesliga side on loan in the summer and made four appearances for the club before returning to the London Stadium at the end of December.

Scott Fenwick

6.40pm Naxxar Lions have parted ways with English forward Scott Fenwick and Japanese winger Go Nagaoka.

Fenwick joined the Lions last September and was one of the club's most influential players in the first part of the season, scoring four goals in the team's 14 league matches.

However, coach Oliver Spiteri has decided to part ways with the players as he seeks to bring in new blood.

Nagaoka, on the other hand, struggled for a first-team place with the Lions and will now have to seek a new club.

The Lions are currently giving a trial to two Algerian players and are awaiting the arrival of a number of Brazilian players.

However, it is unlikely that any of the new signings will be eligible to play for the Lions against Sliema Wanderers this weekend.

6.10pm Huddersfield have made Monaco defender Terence Kongolo their first January signing, securing the Dutch international defender on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old only moved to Monaco from Feyenoord in the summer but after making just six appearances in all competitions, he has been allowed to join David Wagner's side.

5.50pm Away from the transfer news, Valletta midfielder Raed Saleh has helped Oman to reach the final of the Arabian Gulf Cup.

Saleh played 89 minutes of the semi-finals which saw Oman prevail 1-0 over Bahrain.

In the final, they will play either Iran or the United Arab Emirates who were facing each other in the other semi-final.

5.30pm Rangers have set their sights on signing Brighton's out-of-favour winger Jamie Murphy but are yet to agree a fee with the Premier League club according to Sky Sports.

Murphy, who has only featured in one Carabao Cup match this season, is keen on the move but it is understood that Rangers will have to pay at least £1m to sign him.

5.00pm More news from the Maltese league as Ħamrun Spartans have parted ways with Philip Chircop and Siraj Arab.

Wingback Chircop has decided to join Division One side Żejtun Corinthians on loan until the end of the season after struggling for first-team football at the Spartans.

On the other hand, Arab has been released by the Reds and is currently seeking a new club with Sliema Wanderers thought to be among his admirers.

4.15pm Chelsea were strongly linked with a move for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele last January but have cooled their interest this time around, the Evening Standard is reporting.

Antonio Conte is keen to strengthen his attacking options this month, though, with Monaco winger Thomas Lemar and Richmond Boakye of Red Star Belgrade, both in his sights.

3.50pm Napoli will allow left-back Faouzi Ghoulam to move to Manchester United if they pay his £53m release clause, according to Portuguese outlet Record.

The Serie A side are closing in on the £26.6m signing of his replacement, 22-year-old Spaniard Alejandro Grimaldo from Benfica.

Leandro Motta

3.25pm Some news from the Maltese Premier League.

Sliema Wanderers have parted ways with Brazilian midfielder Leandro Motta and Italian goalkeeper Giuseppe Sarao.

Motta has rarely featured for the Blues this season, making a handful of appearances in John Buttigieg's squad and his departure from the club looked on the cards for several weeks.

On the other hand, Sarao has also been released from his contract after falling behind the pecking order at Sliema this season.

3.05pm Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has ruled out a move for Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini with recent reports linking him to a Stamford Bridge move.

When asked if he wanted to sign the Italy international, Conte said: "No, I must be honest. Giorgio is a fantastic player but I think he wants to finish his career at Juventus. I think it’s right for him to finish his career in this way.

"I try to give my opinion to the club and then the club has to take the best decision for the team. I’m only a coach. My main task is to work with my players, to improve them andthe team. Then if the club decide to ask me something about my team, I will try to give my opinion."

2.45pm Barcelona vs Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho saga is set to be revived this month according to Spanish pundit Guilleme Balague...

2.30pm Falkirk have announced the signing of striker Andrew Nelson and midfielder Sean Welsh.

Nelson joins on a six-month loan from Sunderland, while former Partick Thistle captain, Welsh has signed until the end of the season

2.20pm Not much good news on the horizon for Stoke manager Mark Hughes.

2pm Getafe are chasing West Brom loanee Grzegorz Krychowiak, reports AS.

Krychowiak, 27, joined West Brom on a season-long loan from PSG during the summer transfer window. He has had a mixed spell at the Hawthorns and he is wanted in Spain, with Getafe keen to sign him on loan.

1.25pm Pepijn Lijnders has left Liverpool to take over as head coach of Dutch side NEC Nijmegen.

Lijnders, who arrived at Anfield in 2014 to take charge of the club's Under-16s, was appointed first team development coach during the summer of 2015 and then elevated to new boss Jurgen Klopp's staff later that year.

1.00pm Celtic midfielder Regan Hendry has joined Raith Rovers on loan for the rest of the season. The 19-year-old is yet to make senior debut for the Scottish Premiership champions.

Experienced goalkeeper Graeme Smith has also had his contract extended to the end of the season.

12.45pm Swansea may be looking to West Ham's Diafra Sakho as part of their strategy to bring in out-of-favour players who are looking for more play time ahead of the World Cup, according to the Guardian.

But any potential move by Sakho, who has not yet made the starting XI for the Hammers this season, may rely on any possible agreement by Swansea to lose Alfie Mawson and Ki Sung-yueng, who are said to be on West Ham's radar.

12.30pm Manchester United were back to winning ways with a 2-0 win at Everton. Paul Pogba was one of United's best players on the pitch and at the end of the match he transformed the New Year of one Everton ball boy. Watch the clip below.

12.16pm Negotiations between Everton and Besiktas look uncertain following reports the Turkish club have upped their asking price to £27million for Cenk Tosun, the Daily Mail is reporting.

The Toffees were hoping to land the 26-year-old for £25million and are said to be reluctant to increase their bid, with boss Sam Allardyce saying "we've done all we can", the paper reports.

12.05pm We start the day with some news from Arsenal.

Manager Arsene Wenger confirmed that the North London club have had no offers for Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil or Jack Wilshere in the current transfer window.

"We have not been contacted by anybody," he said. "First of all we have not lost them yet, and secondly we will respond to that by bringing in players of top quality.

"This club has lost many big players and has always responded well. Massive players have left this club and the club will always be in a strong position on that front. But you want to keep your best players, yes."

