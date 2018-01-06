Lingard and Lukaku give Man United late 2-0 win over Derby
Jesse Lingard scored his fourth goal in as many games and substitute Romelu Lukaku added a stoppage time effort as Manchester United reached the FA Cup fourth round with a 2-0 home win over Championship side Derby County on Friday.
Lingard, who scored a pair of fine goals in a 2-2 Premier League draw with Burnley followed by another in a 2-0 win at Everton, produced another exquisite finish as he unleashed a first-time shot from 18 metres in the 83rd minute.
Lingard hit the post several minutes earlier as Derby looked set to earn a reply after United had missed a string of chances, with Marcus Rashford also hitting the woodwork while visiting keeper Scott Carson produced a barrage of good saves.
Lukaku, who returned from a head injury and came on as a halftime substitute for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, broke away and powered his shot past Carson at the death as Derby threw men forward in search of an equaliser.
