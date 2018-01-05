Another Maltese bishop passes away
Emanuel Barbara was bishop of Malindi in Kenya
Maltese bishop Emanuel Barbara passed away this morning, aged 68.
He died at his home in Malindi. He was from Gżira.
He was ordained bishop of Malindi in Kenya in 2011 and was appointed Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Mombasa two years later.
The late bishop joined the Order of Friars Minor Capuchin and was ordained priest in 1974.
This is the second death of a Maltese bishop this week following that of Adeodatus Francis Micallef, the former bishop of Kuwait on Wednesday.
