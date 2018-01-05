From classical to street dance
Mandy’s Dance Academy is presenting One World – The Dance Show, celebrating unity around the world. The 70-strong crew includes Italian professional dancer Michele Nocca and guests from the dance collective The Unit together with dancers from the Mandy’s Dance Academy.
A wide range of dance styles from classical to street performances will be presented.
The show is suitable for all ages.
One World – The Dance Show is taking place at St Aloysius College, Birkirkara, on Sunday at 4pm. Tickets can be booked on www.ticketline.com.mt.
