X

Closing in:

Advert
Friday, January 5, 2018, 11:35

From classical to street dance

Dance collective The Unit and (bottom) Italian professional dancer Michele Nocca are taking part in One World – The Dance Show.

Dance collective The Unit and (bottom) Italian professional dancer Michele Nocca are taking part in One World – The Dance Show.

Mandy’s Dance Academy is presenting One World – The Dance Show, celebrating unity around the world. The 70-strong crew includes Italian professional dancer Michele Nocca and guests from the dance collective The Unit together with dancers from the Mandy’s Dance Academy.

A wide range of dance styles from classical to street performances will be presented.

The show is suitable for all ages.

One World – The Dance Show is taking place at St Aloysius College, Birkirkara, on Sunday at 4pm. Tickets can be booked on www.ticketline.com.mt.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Announcements - January 4, 2018

  2. iPhone users in Malta may now change batteries at discounted price

  3. Announcements - January 5, 2018

  4. Love shines a light on a festive Valletta night

  5. Epiphany concert

  6. Another Maltese bishop passes away

  7. Sixth Valletta International Baroque Festival

  8. Valletta, Leeuwarden all set to become Europe's cultural capitals

  9. Abstract paintings and photography at Ċittadella

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed