From classical to street dance

Dance collective The Unit and (bottom) Italian professional dancer Michele Nocca are taking part in One World – The Dance Show.

Mandy’s Dance Academy is presenting One World – The Dance Show, celebrating unity around the world. The 70-strong crew includes Italian professional dancer Michele Nocca and guests from the dance collective The Unit together with dancers from the Mandy’s Dance Academy.

A wide range of dance styles from classical to street performances will be presented.

The show is suitable for all ages.

One World – The Dance Show is taking place at St Aloysius College, Birkirkara, on Sunday at 4pm. Tickets can be booked on www.ticketline.com.mt.