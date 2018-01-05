A search for identity

This Is Not Energy Saving by Pierre Portelli

The exhibition White Memory – 1989/2018 Art in Malta and Poland, currently on at St James Cavalier, revolves around the ties between Malta and Poland and the search for identity.

The theme of identity is perceived as one of the fundamentals of contemporary art and culture and white is the colour of pureness but is also the colour used to erase, thus presenting the leitmotiv of this exhibition.

Taking part are three generations of Polish artists whose works reflect a two-way movement between past and future, between cultural heritage and the invention of a new art.

Malta is also represented by three generations: the modernist generation, which achieved artistic maturity before the independence; the generation that grew up artistically in the republic and the youngest generation that started to work while Malta was entering into the EU. The exhibition, curated by Irene Biolchini and Marinella Paderni, is supported by the Malta Arts Council and the Polish Institute in Rome and endorsed by the Valletta 2018 Foundation.

The exhibition runs until February 11 at Space A, C1-C4, Spot B, St James Cavalier, Valletta. For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org.