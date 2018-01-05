A coming-of-age Belgian tale

Daan Roofthooft is the main protagonist of Cloudboy.

As part of its Children and Young Audience Programme, Spazju Kreattiv is tomorrow showing Cloudboy, a Belgian film about family, friendship, adventure and life at the heart of nature.

The story follows the life of Niilas, a 12-year-old boy who undertakes a journey to visit his mother and half-siblings in rural northern Sweden.

Having lived with his father as long as he can remember, Niilas has a hard time adjusting to a whole summer vacation spent in an unfamiliar environment. His mother’s new family, it turns out, have settled among the Sami, an indigenous reindeer-herding people.

When Niilas arrives, the reindeer migration is fully under way and he has to lend a begrudging helping hand. But he himself is quite a handful: mischief, trouble, rebellion and strong emotions fill his young heart as he gets to know his mother, forges a friendship with his half-sister Sunna and encounters a very strange moose along the way.

Cloudboy is showing at the St James Cavalier cinema tomorrow at 6pm. It will also screen on Wednesday, January 10, at 7.30pm and on Friday, February 9 at 8.30pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org.