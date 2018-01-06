Quiet session on the local Borza

The MSE Equity Price Index climbed by 0.08% to just above the 4,500 mark today, reflecting the 0.6% gain in the share price of HSBC whilst all of the other six active equities closed the day unchanged. Trading activity was relatively subdued as only €0.14 million worth of shares changed hands.

HSBC Bank Malta plc gained 0.6% to the €1.76 level albeit on trivial volumes. Today, the bank announced that its Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on February 20, 2018 to approve the financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2017 and also consider the declaration of a final dividend to be recommended to shareholders during the Annual General Meeting to be held on April 12, 2018.

Light trading activity also took place in the equity of GO plc which maintained the €3.56 level.

Among the large companies by market capitalisation, BOV, MIA and RS2 also finished flat today. Bank of Valletta plc retained the €1.80 level across 38,012 shares.

Malta International Airport plc held on to the €4.70 level on four deals totalling 4,250 shares. MIA announced in the local media last week that on December 31 the airport operator welcomed six million passengers during 2017, representing an increase of over 17% compared to the previous comparable period.

RS2 Software plc closed unchanged at the €1.53 level after opening at a low of €1.50 (-2%). A total of 16,667 shares changed hands.

GlobalCapital plc (28,250 shares) and PG plc (10,000 shares) retained the €0.32 and €1.40 levels respectively. On December 28, 2017, GlobalCapital revealed that its rights issue has been postponed for the second half of 2018, in view that its business strategy is currently being renewed in the light of the evolving business and regulatory environment.

The RF MGS Index extended yesterday’s gains of 0.05% by a further 0.27% to 1,116.695 points.

Eurozone sovereign yields drifted further lower today (bond prices gained) as slightly disappointing fresh inflationary data within the single currency economy outweighed other positive economic data.

www.rizzofarrugia.com

Stock markets are volatile and subject to fluctuations which cannot be reasonably foreseen. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.