Maltese businesses generally satisfied with postal services
Survey shows four in five are pleased with MaltaPost services
Maltese businesses are generally satisfied with the overall quality of postal services, according to a Business Perception Survey published by the Malta Communications Authority.
A total 83% of respondents claimed to be satisfied with the overall quality of postal services as provided by MaltaPost.
The majority of respondents (57%) claimed to have received the same volume of addressed letters in 2014 and 49% claimed to have sent the same volume of addressed letters.
The proportion of respondents who claimed to have sent more letters decreased from 7% in 2014 to 4% in 2017. Those who claimed to have sent more letters cited reasons such as marketing campaigns (40%) and an increasing client-base (33%).
The majority (86%) pointed to email as the reason for sending fewer letters, followed by online payments (21%) and eBusiness solutions (such as websites) and messaging services (9% and 13% respectively).
Respondents were asked if they would find a five-day delivery week acceptable.
While in 2014, 33% had replied in the positive, this figure had now gone up to 44%. Mail is currently delivered on a six-day schedule (Monday to Saturday).
Asked whether they would prefer delivery removed from Monday or Saturday, 80% of respondents claimed that they would prefer Monday-Friday delivery.
A total 86% of respondents who claimed that a five-day week would not be acceptable were willing to pay higher postal prices to maintain a six-day schedule.
When compared to smaller businesses and bulk mailers, large businesses showed the greatest openness towards the idea of a two-day lead-time for mail delivery.
Unlike their smaller counterparts, larger businesses were more likely to send a parcel (42% against 24%).
Larger businesses were more likely to visit the MaltaPost website.
