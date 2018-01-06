Watch: Golden State defeat Rockets, OKC overcome Clippers

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (13) is guarded by LA Clippers forward Wesley Johnson (33) in the second half at Staples Center. Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry scored 29 points and Klay Thompson added 28 as the Golden State Warriors recorded a 124-114 victory over the Houston Rockets on Thursday at Toyota Center in Houston.

The Warriors improved their NBA-best record to 31-8 and won their ninth consecutive road game despite the fact forward Kevin Durant sat out after suffering a strained right calf on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Rockets guard James Harden missed his second straight game with a partially torn hamstring and could miss the rest of the month.

Golden State forward Draymond Green had 17 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for his 21st career triple-double, breaking the franchise mark set by Hall of Famer Tom Gola.

Eric Gordon scored 30 points for the Rockets (27-10), who dropped their seventh straight home game against Golden State. Gerald Green matched his career best of eight 3-pointers en route to a season-best 29-point outing, and Chris Paul added 28 points and nine assists.

The Rockets were a woeful 17-of-50 from 3-point range in a contest that was the 1,000th of Mike D'Antoni's coaching career. His record is 537-463.

"Just getting stops," Curry said of the key to the victory in a postgame interview on TNT. "We know Houston is an explosive team, and you can't get discouraged when Gerald Green and Eric Gordon are making shots."

Thompson's layup gave Golden State a 101-91 edge with 9:57 remaining. The Rockets were within 115-108 on Paul's 3-pointer with 3:39 left before the Warriors scored the next seven points to wrap up a victory that stretched the road winning streak to third longest in franchise history.

Gerald Green scored 13 points in the third quarter for the Rockets, who used an 11-0 spurt to take an 85-79 lead with 2:41 left in the period. But Golden State controlled the rest of the quarter, tying the score at 90 on Nick Young's 3-pointer with 37.6 seconds left and taking a 93-90 edge on Curry's 3 with 2.7 seconds remaining.

Gordon scored 17 and Paul added 15 as the Rockets held a 63-62 lead at the break.

Golden State finished the half with a 10-2 surge, capped by Thompson's 3-pointer with 5.4 seconds left. Thompson scored 15 and Curry added 14 in the half.

Gordon scored 13 first-quarter points as the Rockets held a 37-33 lead after the stanza.

Paul George scored 31 points on 12-of-16 shooting, and Russell Westbrook recorded his 13th triple-double of the season as the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder posted a 127-117 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

Westbrook had 29 points, 11 assists and 12 rebounds as Oklahoma City won for the eighth time in the past 10 games. Carmelo Anthony scored 22 points for the Thunder, who drained 15 3-pointers.

DeAndre Jordan scored a season-best 26 points and also corralled 17 rebounds for the Clippers, who had a six-game home winning streak snapped. Lou Williams contributed 26 points and 10 assists, and Blake Griffin had 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

George was 5 of 8 from 3-point range and has topped 20 points in each of his past six games.

"I think we're just comfortable with whoever has the ball," George said in a postgame television interview on TNT. "We give them space and the opportunity to make plays and be special. We don't care who is scoring. ... We're past that stage. We're just out here having fun."

Oklahoma City (22-17) trailed by three entering the final quarter but scored the first 12 points with George's jumper providing a 106-97 lead with 8:35 remaining. Los Angeles stayed within range, but a 3-pointer by George made it a 12-point margin with 2:07 left, and the Thunder closed it out.

Clippers point guard Milos Teodosic missed the second half with soreness in his left foot. That is the same foot in which he had plantar fasciitis earlier this season, costing him 22 consecutive games.

His loss left Los Angeles short in the backcourt with Austin Rivers (Achilles) sidelined for the third straight contest.

Oklahoma City used a 10-0 run to open up a 79-71 lead in the third quarter and later led by seven on a 20-footer by Terrance Ferguson with 3:58 remaining. However, the Clippers scored the next eight to take an 89-88 lead on two free throws by Jordan with 2:15 left and led 97-94 at the end of the quarter.

Jordan had 16 points and 10 rebounds in the first half, but the game was tied at 64 at the break despite Los Angeles leading by 13 just prior to the midway point of the second quarter.