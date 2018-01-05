Watch: Gangsters of finance (ARTE)
HSBC scandals
Since the 2008 crisis, HSBC has been involved in countless scandals: Money laundering for drug cartels, corruption, tax fraud… And yet the international bank escapes justice with insignificant fines. Why are they “too big to jail”?
