X

Closing in:

Advert
Thursday, January 4, 2018, 11:47 by PA

Deaths reported and scores injured as train collides with lorry in South Africa

Four people have been killed and dozens injured in a passenger train crash in South Africa, rescue workers have said.

Netcare 911, an emergency services group, reported the death toll on Twitter after the accident on Thursday morning.

Netcare 911 said about 40 people were injured while another rescue group, ER24, has said about 100 people were hurt.

The train and a lorry collided and part of the train burst into flames, according to media reports.

Video of the crash between Hennenman and Kroonstad in the country's Free State province shows at least one train carriage on fire and billowing smoke.

Some passengers could be seen with their luggage on the side of the road near the wreckage.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. 'My button is bigger than yours', Trump tells Kim

  2. Watch: 36 killed in Peru as bus plunges over cliff edge

  3. Security flaws put virtually all phones, computers at risk

  4. Motorway crash kills six in Italy as tanker ignites

  5. Passenger misery at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport

  6. One dead as storm batters the UK, Western Europe

  7. Deep freeze in US claims four lives

  8. Israel approves law for 'super-majority' to hand over part of...

  9. Former Ukip councillor charged with murder

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed