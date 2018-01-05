Shadow health minister denies Medical Council investigation

Stephen Spiteri (right) addressing a news conference. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

The shadow health minister Stephen Spiteri said on Thursday he had not been investigated by the Medical Council in the wake of reports alleging he had provided medical certificates to patients without an appointment.

Speaking at a press conference in Parliament, Dr Spiteri said he “was contacted” by the Medical Council but that no further investigation was held.

“I have been contacted with questions, and I told them I will give the Medical Council answers at a later stage,” he said, adding that he had repeatedly denied the allegations.

A report in LovinMalta said patients were given the go-ahead to pick up certificates for €5 without an appointment with Dr Spiteri at a Kalkara pharmacy. They later reported that the Medical Council said that they will be investigating the PN MP.



Questions sent to the Medical Council have not been answered at time of writing.