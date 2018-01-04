X

Closing in:

Thursday, January 4, 2018, 10:53

Police want man in connection with shooting

The police are on the lookout for an Italian man wanted in connection with a shooting in Burmarrad in December.

During the incident, a 43-year-old man from Paola was slightly injured following an argument between three men, reportedly over money.

At one point, one of the men produced a shotgun and fired at the others, hitting and slightly injuring one of them.

He then fled the scene.

In a statement today, the police said they were looking for Damiano Alfio Rannisi Torrisi, aged 39.

Anyone having any information about him should contact the police, even anonymously, on phone number 119 or 2122 4001.

