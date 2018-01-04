Probe Vitals deal, impact on entire health sector - PN

The Nationalist Party has raised concerns over the negative impact that the Vitals deal may be having on the rest of the health care service in Malta.

Shadow minister Stephen Spiteri insisted that the parliamentary committee should discuss the Vitals sale to an American company as soon as possible.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Dr Spiteri referred to the sale of the concession by Vitals to Steward Healthcare after less than two years, as well as the transfer of the assets for just €1, saying that the impact on patients of this situation was being overlooked.

Read: €1: The price Vitals paid for three hospitals' contents

Vitals was given the concession to run St Luke's Hospital, Karin Grech and Gozo General in spite of the group's lack of experience in this field. It recently signed a deal to transfer the concession to Steward, an American healthcare group, with the government's approval.

It subsequently emerged that the Vitals CEO was simultaneously working for Steward.

Dr Spiteri said there might be a legal basis for the contract with Vitals to be terminated with the hospitals returning to the government.

Asked whether the Opposition was in favour of privatisation, he said it was but only when this was done with transparency and good governance in mind.

He also raised concerns on the missed deadlines of VGH.

Read: Vitals CEO profile says he worked simultaneously for new concession owner

PN deputy leader David Agius said the Opposition has always insisted that healthcare was in the public interest and could not be reduced to transactions.

He asked why had Vitals left Malta when it had a 30-year contract with the government and raised questions on the identity of the owners.

The Opposition asked whether the sale had been precipitated by EU legislation that is to be enacted soon and which stipulates that all beneficiary owners of companies be made public.

Mr Agius also asked whether the procedures of public procurement had been accurately observed.