X

Closing in:

Advert
Thursday, January 4, 2018, 22:09

Bomb found under car in Fgura

Government expresses support for the army, police

Army explosives experts were deployed to Fgura this evening after what is believed to be a car bomb was discovered in St Anthony Street.

Informed sources said a bomb had been planted under a car owned by a person 'well known to the police'.

The alert was raised when somebody noticed a spark and heard a strange noise, but the bomb, although activated, failed to go off. 

The car was parked in a residential area.

The sources said the bomb appeared to a home-made device.

The government in a statement expressed its support to the forces of law and order, saying initial indications were that this was an unexploded bomb.

It said it was committed to tracking down whoever was responsible for this infamous and cowardly act' which could have had serious consequences to innocent people, apart from the intended target. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. 'He worked long hours': Ministry defends former top policeman

  2. Entertainment industry blames Valletta NYE events for fewer patrons

  3. Crane Currency machines serviced by Schembri's Kasco

  4. Trouble brewing for old Birkirkara church

  5. Julie Meyer decides not to redomicile her UK fund to Malta

  6. Flu cases double, piling pressure on hospital staff

  7. Timely police action saves usury victim from suicide in the...

  8. Ministry defends Michael Farrugia's record after statement...

  9. Malta's new laws: same-sex marriage, pet pigs and driving...

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed