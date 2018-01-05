Bomb found under car in Fgura

Army explosives experts were deployed to Fgura this evening after what is believed to be a car bomb was discovered in St Anthony Street.

Informed sources said a bomb had been planted under a car owned by a person 'well known to the police'.

The alert was raised when somebody noticed a spark and heard a strange noise, but the bomb, although activated, failed to go off.

The car was parked in a residential area.

The sources said the bomb appeared to a home-made device.

The government in a statement expressed its support to the forces of law and order, saying initial indications were that this was an unexploded bomb.

It said it was committed to tracking down whoever was responsible for this infamous and cowardly act' which could have had serious consequences to innocent people, apart from the intended target.