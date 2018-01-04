iPhone users in Malta may now change batteries at discounted price

A man tries to repair an iPhone in a repair store in New York.

Users of iPhone 6 or later editions that are out of warranty and wish to replace their battery may now get one at a discounted price of €35.

Customers are requested to go to the iCentre Service Centre in Joe Gasan Street, Pieta, the company said on Thursday. The price of an iPhone battery normally costs €110.

Diagnostic tests need to be carried out on each unit before any kind of service. Essentially such tests are for information purposes only and to check the battery health and life. Since this replacement program is open to all customers, such tests will not determine whether one can qualify for this offer or not, the company said.

These diagnostic tests can also be beneficial for customers since they will get to know whether any issues they may be encountering are actually related to the battery or to any other component. Tests only take a few minutes and are run while you wait. Once test are finished, and customers would like to have the battery replaced, we will set an appointment to replace the battery. iCentre will try to replace the battery and return the iPhone on the same day.

This service is effective immediately and will go on until December 2018

If the iPhone happens to still be covered with the first year Apple Limited Warranty, iCentre will change the battery free of charge after necessary diagnostic tests reveal problems or issues with the battery health.

Apple is facing lawsuits and consumer outrage as it admitted that updates to its system slowed older iPhones with flagging batteries.