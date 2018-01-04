X

Thursday, January 4, 2018, 10:03

Gozitan legends

Photo: Charles Spiteri

Photo: Charles Spiteri

Year 5 students attending Gozo College Rabat Primary School at the Citadel Arts Centre in Victoria are showing their exhibition Legends with Legs. The pieces on display were completed by the students over the past months during a Kreattiv Project funded by the Kreattiv funding programme of Arts Council Malta.

The children discovered three Gozitan legends – Sansuna, the Gaw Gaw and Atlantis – through art, music, drama and movement during three workshops, which were documented by videos. Eventually a short film was produced for each legend, together with nine pieces of art.

The exhibition Legends with Legs runs until Sunday at the Citadel Arts Centre in Victoria, Gozo. Opening hours are Monday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm and on Sunday from 10am to 3pm. Admission is free.

