X

Closing in:

Advert
Thursday, January 4, 2018, 11:26

Abstract paintings and photography at Ċittadella

Profile Of An Owl

Profile Of An Owl

Song For GreenSong For Green

Gozo-based English artist and photographer Fiona Mackenzie-Spence is exhibiting abstract paintings, photographic art and photography at the main gallery at the Ċittadella, Victoria, until the end of January.

Mackenzie-Spence won the Vera Skinner Prize for one of her works in 2014 and the following year, one of her oil paintings was accepted and exhibited at the Royal West of England Academy in Bristol.

Her art is now found in collections in Gozo, Malta, the UK and the US.

The exhibition is showing until January 31. Admission is free. The artist will be on site on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 1 to 4pm.

The Wild Wood. Right: Climate Change.The Wild Wood. Right: Climate Change.
Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Announcements - January 3, 2018

  2. Announcements - January 4, 2018

  3. Maltese former bishop of Kuwait passes away

  4. Love shines a light on a festive Valletta night

  5. Gozo Channel's Ta' Pinu to go off-service for maintenance

  6. iPhone users in Malta may now change batteries at discounted price

  7. Epiphany concert

  8. Sixth Valletta International Baroque Festival

  9. Valletta, Leeuwarden all set to become Europe's cultural capitals

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed