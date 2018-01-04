Abstract paintings and photography at Ċittadella

Profile Of An Owl

Song For Green

Gozo-based English artist and photographer Fiona Mackenzie-Spence is exhibiting abstract paintings, photographic art and photography at the main gallery at the Ċittadella, Victoria, until the end of January.

Mackenzie-Spence won the Vera Skinner Prize for one of her works in 2014 and the following year, one of her oil paintings was accepted and exhibited at the Royal West of England Academy in Bristol.

Her art is now found in collections in Gozo, Malta, the UK and the US.

The exhibition is showing until January 31. Admission is free. The artist will be on site on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 1 to 4pm.