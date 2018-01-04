X

Closing in:

Advert
Thursday, January 4, 2018, 12:00

Watch: Pilgrims for fascism (ARTE)

Mussolini Nostalgia

Mussolini’s birthplace, Predappio, has been a pilgrimage site for Italian fascists for decades. The small town’s centre-left mayor, although critical of the Il Duce cult, wants to build a museum and research centre of Fascism.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Bon Iver live at the Cork Opera House (ARTE)

  2. Watch: Egypt's Sunken City (ARTE)

  3. Watch: Pilgrims for fascism (ARTE)

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed