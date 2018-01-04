Watch: Pilgrims for fascism (ARTE)
Mussolini Nostalgia
Mussolini’s birthplace, Predappio, has been a pilgrimage site for Italian fascists for decades. The small town’s centre-left mayor, although critical of the Il Duce cult, wants to build a museum and research centre of Fascism.
