Passenger misery at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport

Photo: Schiphol Airport

A storm disrupted air traffic at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Wednesday, with many flights cancelled or delayed.

Airlines cancelled 176 out of a total of more than 1,200 incoming and outgoing flights on Wednesday morning, a spokesman for the Dutch national airport said.

That number was expected to rise, as the storm would grow stronger during the day, with wind gusts reaching speeds of up to 120 kph.

Strong winds are causing delays and cancellations today. At this point, 176 of 1200 flights (mainly to and from European destinations) are cancelled. We advise passengers to check https://t.co/FjQ2gQQf9d, our app or their airline for current flight info. pic.twitter.com/sAJvwkl1RW — Schiphol (@Schiphol) January 3, 2018

Flights that were not cancelled faced an average delay of about an hour, the airport said.

Schiphol is Europe's third busiest airport in number of total passengers per year, after London Heathrow and Paris Charles de Gaulle.

In the meantime, Storm Eleanor has lashed the UK with violent storm-force winds of up to 100mph, leaving thousands of homes without power and hitting transport links.

Widespread disruption is expected on Wednesday after the storm swept across the country overnight carrying heavy rain, hail and dramatic thunder and lightning.