You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Frustrated passenger uses emergency door to exit delayed plane

A passenger on a delayed Ryanair flight used the emergency exit over the plane's wing after landing at Malaga airport on Monday.

Fellow passenger Fernando Del Velle Villlobos filed the incident and shared it on social media, showing the man walking along the wing with his bag in hand.

According to Del Velle Villlobos, the plane had left London an hour late and passengers were then held on the plane for a further thirty minutes after landing at Malaga airport, without any explanation from Ryanair.

The airline said in a statement "Malaga airport police immediately arrested the passenger in question and since this was a breach of Spanish safety and security regulations, it is being dealt with by the Spanish authorities."