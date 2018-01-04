Smell of fire from faulty oven fan forces Air Malta aircraft to make quick landing
The plane landed safely
An Air Malta aircraft performed a precautionary priority landing upon arrival at Dusseldorf today after a smell of fire was noticed in the passenger cabin.
An inspection revealed a faulty galley oven fan.
The return flight was delayed for some two hours while repairs were made.
Air Malta said the decision to go for a priority landing was taken by the captain
to assure the safety of the 125 people on board and to minimise any discomfort to the passengers.
The airline apologised for any inconvenience.
