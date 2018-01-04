X

Closing in:

Advert
Wednesday, January 3, 2018, 17:41

Ministry defends Michael Farrugia's record after statement blunder

Says minister's record on domestic violence speaks for itself

Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia

Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia

The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought to defend minister Michael Farrugia's record on domestic violence issues, after an earlier statement in defence of disgraced Assistant Police Commissioner Mario Tonna was widely viewed as practically closing an eye to the issue.

Mr Tonna resigned yesterday after it was reported that his partner had claimed that he had headbutted her.

READ: 'He worked long hours': Ministry defends former top policeman

In a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, the ministry said it condemned all forms of domestic violence and regretted comments which may have been understood as remotely justifying such behaviour. It also said the comments had been twisted by the Opposition.

Mario TonnaMario Tonna

The ministry pointed out that the minister's track record spoke for itself.  

In the last legislature, it was he who had moved the ratification of the Istanbul Convention to prevent and counter domestic violence. Dr Farrugia served as Family Minister in the previous legislature. 

As minister he had extended the services of the Foundation for Social Welfare both for the victims of domestic violence, and the aggressors. 

    BLOG: Poor man, he works long hours

Under his watch, arrangements were made with NGOs for the care of victims of domestic violence. 

More recently, as Home Affairs Minister, he had strengthened the way the police dealt with domestic violence.  

Dr Farrugia was clear that domestic violence, in any form, could nto be justified in any circumstance, the ministry said. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Brawl breaks out before funeral, man hospitalised

  2. Disgraced assistant commissioner quits after allegedly...

  3. 'He worked long hours': Ministry defends former top policeman

  4. 'My end is near' - Bjorn Formosa in sad New Year message

  5. Crane Currency machines serviced by Schembri's Kasco

  6. PN, PL in war of words amid attempts to reverse Żonqor land...

  7. Attempts by Malta Enterprise to keep secret Vitals MoU under wraps

  8. Man rescued after electric blanket sparks blaze

  9. Malta's new laws: same-sex marriage, pet pigs and driving...

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed